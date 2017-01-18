"Our firm was established on the principle that fighting for the rights of our clients in civil court is the most effective way to reach fair compensation," said Mr. Laura

The law firm of Alexander Shunnarah & Associates has recently expanded their legal services further across the Southeastern states. With the openings of new offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee, the firm now operates fifteen offices in the Southeast, with their legal practices covering Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

With over forty years of combined litigation and trial experience, the attorneys at Alexander Shunnarah and Associate practice in several areas of law, including, but not limited to, motor vehicle injuries claims, wrongful death actions, medical malpractice suits, workers’ compensation issues and family case law.

Alexander Shunnarah and Associates’ managing partner, Jay Laura, has expressed his excitement in the firm’s continuing growth in the legal community. "Our firm was established on the principle that fighting for the rights of our clients in civil court is the most effective way to reach fair compensation," said Mr. Laura. "Our new offices will help us to expand our primary goal of ensuring justice for our clients."

Since its founding in 2001, the firm has aided clients in recovering millions of dollars in lawsuits involving personal injury, wrongful death, auto accidents, social security disability and many other cases relating to personal injury law. Along with the opening of new offices, the firm has also expanded its areas of practice to include bankruptcy claims, criminal and traffic violations, and sexual abuse and assault cases. Each client represented by Alexander Shunnarah and Associates is matched with an experienced attorney who will have the knowledge and fortitude to represent their client in the field of law required.

The firm's founder, Alexander Shunnarah, is passionate in the continued growth of the firm and wants to build a regional personal injury firm that will strive to generate positive results for every community in which it practices.

For more information on Alexander Shunnarah & Associates or a personal injury attorney, please see http://www.alexandershunnarahlaw.com or call (251) 438-7400. Alexander Shunnarah & Associates is located at 59 Saint Joseph St., Mobile, Ala. 36602.

