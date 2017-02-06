Educational Leaders Join Forces

Peterson's®, a leader in education exploration, financial aid, test-prep, and career success resources, today announced its partnership with Kuder, Inc. to integrate their online college test preparation and practice instruction into the Kuder Career Planning System® (KCPS).

Peterson’s online tools including personalized lessons, quizzes, and practice tests are designed to familiarize students with the exams, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and focus their study time where they need it most.

Kuder Navigator® (for secondary students) and Kuder Journey® (for postsecondary students and adults) will soon offer Peterson’s test preparation and practice instruction for the ACT®, PSAT/NMSQT®, SAT®, College Placement Skills Training (CPST), Online Academic Skills Course (OASC), GRE®, and GMAT®, and other undergraduate examinations. The addition of Peterson’s online prep tools comes after the very successful integration of Peterson’s robust scholarship and grant search database in the KCPS. The database contains more than 5,500 programs offered by over 2,100 unique state, corporate, and private sponsors.

“Integrating our tools into Kuder’s systems will expose students to the tremendous resources that Peterson’s provides,” says Dominic Rotondi, Peterson’s Executive Director. “In addition, this partnership provides Peterson’s students and families educational and career planning tools for all stages of life.”

About Kuder, Inc.: Over 165 million people have used Kuder’s research-based career assessment, education planning, and guidance resources to help visualize which industry or career, field of study, or school to pursue next in life. Kuder helps ensure that people of all ages can unlock the power of their own potential, and create a bright future. For more information, visit http://www.kuder.com or call 800.314.8972.

About Peterson’s®:

Peterson’s®, a Nelnet company, has been your trusted educational publisher for over 50 years. It’s a milestone we’re quite proud of, as we continue to provide the most accurate, dependable, high-quality education content in the field, providing students with everything they need to succeed. No matter where they are on their academic or professional path, they can rely on Peterson’s publications and its online information at http://www.petersons.com for the most up-to-date education exploration data, admissions resources, expert test prep and scholarship tools, and the highest-quality career success resources – everything they need to achieve their goals.