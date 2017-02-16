Everyone on our team, from front-office personnel to senior managers, strives to create exceptional experiences for clients, candidates and associates

Rx relief, part of the PrideStaff group of companies, is pleased to announce that they have earned one of Inavero's coveted Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Rx relief is the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win these awards three years in a row.

"Winning this award validates our commitment to living out Rx relief's Mission each day: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," said Carl Franklin, R. PH., Executive Vice President, Rx relief. "By focusing on the things employers and job seekers value most, we build strong, loyal partnerships that benefit all parties involved.

"Everyone on our team, from front-office personnel to senior managers, strives to create exceptional experiences for clients, candidates and associates," continued Franklin. "We are honored to be named three-time winners of Diamond Awards on both the client and talent side, and we will continue to develop new ways of creating world-class experiences for our clients and talent throughout the year ahead."

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff, Rx relief services or for franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com or http://www.rxrelief.com.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.