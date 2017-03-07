With over 20 years of industry experience, exceptional leadership skills, and a fresh perspective, he will help take Proforma to the next level in the growth of our company.

Proforma Screening Solutions welcomes Phillip Smith to the team as Director of Operations. Smith has previously worked for several background screening and risk management companies. His most recent position was with CARCO Group Inc. as their Deputy Director of Operations.

When Smith was asked about joining the Proforma team, he said, “I am thrilled to join such a well-respected and professional organization. Their culture and drive for excellence is exemplary and is the primary reason I had to be a part of the team.”

Proforma Screening Solutions provides an array of employment screening services and background checks that aid companies, both large and small, in making better hiring decisions. They are built for customization, and deliver actionable information. The team at Proforma maintains compliance with hiring laws and regulations, while providing accurate and efficient background screening services.

Burt Thompson, the President of Proforma Screening solutions said, “We are excited to welcome Phil and his family to team Proforma. With over 20 years of industry experience, exceptional leadership skills, and a fresh perspective, he will help take Proforma to the next level in the growth of our company.”

About Proforma Screening Solutions:

Headquartered just outside the nation’s capital in Purcellville, Virginia, Proforma Screening Solutions is a pioneering firm in the development of cost-effective employment screening technology and services to help employers make better hiring decisions. Proforma provides useful information from public and private data sources at an affordable price. As a unit of the Lowers Risk Group, Proforma Screening Solutions has access to a full range of risk mitigation practices to offer clients a single point for total enterprise risk management. For more information and to get started, visit http://www.proformascreening.com or call (866) 276-6161.

Author: Jessica Rumke