Lerner and Rowe Gives Back The opening is also a perfect chance for us to reach out to local community members who find it a financial strain to purchase a new backpack for the new school year.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is celebrating the opening of their newest law office located on E. Baseline in S. Phoenix (52 E. Baseline, Phoenix 85042) on Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Locals are invited to attend and participate. Planned festivities include law firm founder Kevin Rowe being on hand to help give away 600 backpacks stuffed with notebooks, folders, pencils and a water bottle. And just as no celebration is complete without a tasty treat, locals that stop by to welcome the law firm to the neighborhood will also receive a free hot dog.

“We are excited to open another law firm in the Greater Phoenix Area that will increase our legal team’s abilities to offer legal assistance to even more people,” said personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe. “The opening is also a perfect chance for us to reach out to local community members who find it a financial strain to purchase a new backpack or a few basic supplies for the new school year. From other charitable endeavors, we know that even this small gesture can help remove an obstacle that can make it hard for a youth to learn.”

Backpacks will be given to the first 600 people that arrive and hot dogs will be given away while supplies last. The law firm encourages those interested in attending to arrive early to not miss out. Please reach out to Cindy Ernst with any questions by dialing 602-977-1900 or via email at cernst(at)lernerandrowe(dot)com.

More About Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Law Group, visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com or call (602) 667-7777.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page. Also visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.