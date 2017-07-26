The demand for data availability and protection is soaring as companies are improving their digital assets resilience and, at the same time, become more educated about the best practices to accomplish these goals.

PhoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering cloud, bare metal dedicated server, colocation, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced today the addition of DoubleTake® replication to its portfolio of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions. As a reliable, cloud-ready option, DoubleTake enables phoenixNAP to provide its customers with a wider array of options to meet their disaster recovery and business continuity goals.

“The demand for data availability and protection is soaring as companies are improving resilience of their digital assets and, at the same time, become more educated about the best practices to accomplish these goals,” says Ian McClarty, President of PhoenixNAP. “We see this every day with our clients, who increasingly require high availability solutions, trusted service delivery and efficient implementation. The addition of DoubleTake to our existing DRaaS offering will help us better cater to their needs and respond to even more sophisticated requirements modern businesses have.”

The global DRaaS market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2019 and impact all types of businesses - from small companies to enterprise. Such dynamics reflects a growing awareness of cyber risks and an increased understanding of the value that DRaaS brings to business environments. As a new model for disaster recovery, DRaaS offers better performance than traditional solutions, while carrying significantly lower costs and decreasing management overhead.

PhoenixNAP solutions are architected to help companies improve their resiliency and business continuity strategy as well as meet their security and compliance requirements. The introduction of DoubleTake replication option expands on phoenixNAP’s ability to deliver flexible disaster recovery solutions across hybrid-cloud and physical server environments in response to its clients’ demand.

Well-established in the market of data recovery business, DoubleTake is a reliable solution that helps companies meet their recovery targets with flexible Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO). As a part of phoenixNAP’s service portfolio, DoubleTake brings improvements in availability, disaster recovery efficiency, as well as migration and data sharing options.

“What we love about DoubleTake is the fact it provides competitive RTOs/RPOs that our customers can benefit from whether they run virtualized or physical environments,” adds William Bell, VP of Products. “Knowing how much importance CIOs/CTOs attach to data security and availability, we focused on developing a service portfolio that provides just that on a global scale. DoubleTake is a powerful piece of software that can support our customers’ mission-critical operations and provide them with peace of mind they deserve.”

PhoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware vCloud® Air™ Network Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. PhoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.