PhoneOwner, the reverse phone number lookup search engine, has been helping thousands of people verify the person calling them. These researchers have been steadily increasing since the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that, starting in the spring of 2017, private debt collectors have been hired private debt collectors have been hired to resolve overdue federal tax debts. Now, PhoneOwner.com is becoming the best resource for consumers and debtors to prevent being victims of telephone scams and fraud.

After many years of promising to administer debt collection internally, the IRS made a change to the frustration of many consumer advocacy groups. This new process begins with a letter sent from the IRS with a "taxpayer authentication number" in the upper right corner. The collecting agency will need to identify the last 4 digits of that number to verify who they are.

While the IRS has many legal penalties it can impose, the private tax debt collectors cannot place a lien on earnings or homes. The primary purpose of these collectors is to facilitate payment and inform the debtors about several IRS tax forgiveness programs that exist. However, debtors have the right to send a certified letter to the collection companies demanding that they stop their calls in accordance with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Most consumer advocacy groups believe there will be an increase in telephone scams that seek to take advantage of this new and unfamiliar Federal process. Because of this, PhoneOwner.com is committed to become the top phone fraud prevention resource during this new Federal tax debt collection program. With PhoneOwner as the only online phone directory to include business listings in additional to residential and mobile phone numbers, it is in a unique position to help people know who is calling them and avoid the scams.

The four private debt collection companies under contract with the IRS are CBE Group of Cedar Falls, IA; Conserve of Fairport, NY; Performant of Livermore, CA; and Pioneer Credit Recovery of Horsehead, NY, with parent company Navient.

To verify the identity of any debt collector, businesses, landline or cell phone number owner, visit PhoneOwner.com today.

