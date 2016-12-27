PhoneOwner.com PhoneOwner, the reverse phone number lookup search engine, is a complete U.S. phone directory of nearly every landline and cell phone number in use today.

PhoneOwner has created a simple, comprehensive search engine for identifying the source of telephone calls from any phone number in the country. The complete database including numbers, their current owner, address information and recent owner history is available and easily accessible freely online. The PhoneOwner open search system makes it possible for anyone to identify suspicious callers and avoid costly, dangerous phone scams.

For the past several years, the number, frequency and types of phone scams have been increasing steadily. The personal risk for these scams range from a simple waste of time to real financial loss. These phone scams include the well-known “IRS scam”, where a recorded “robo-call” or a voicemail message tells the recipient “This is an urgent callback request” to settle their “tax bill”. When the recipient returns the call, they are asked for their social security number – a red flag that should never be answered. Another common phone scam is rerouting outgoing calls to old, inactive numbers through expensive destinations like Cuba. When someone dials the expired, unused number by mistake or because it has been falsely posted under a valid business name, the fraudulent operator can charge the caller. This can also be accomplished by a system known as Wangiri, Japanese for “one and cut.” In this model, the fraudster makes hundreds of calls and expects some of the recipients to call them back – curious about the unknown number of the missed caller. The recipient’s phone line is then charged for the call at the highest rate.

Improved access to phone number owner identification systems allows everyone to know the person or source of the incoming calls they receive. The PhoneOwner listings include the registered owner’s name, business affiliation and address. More extensive telephone number records are also often available in premium reports that contain background information on the current owner, such as date of birth, family relative’s names, landline and cell phone line type identifiers, connection status and other associated phone numbers associated with the owner.

To get information on nearly every landline and cell phone number in use today, visit PhoneOwner.com.

About PhoneOwner

This free directory serves as a modern phone book - both white pages and yellow pages - to find the name of any person or business in the country. It can also be used as a free reverse phone lookup service to find the owner and contact information for every number you don't recognize.

