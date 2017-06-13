Pick My Solar By partnering with Pick My Solar, Self-Reliance and the Marion Institute on this program, we are able to drive down the cost of installation and increase the adoption of clean energy in the Commonwealth - Stephen Pike, MassCEC CEO

Pick My Solar, Self-Reliance and the Marion Institute have finalized their installer selection for the 2017 Mass Solar Connect program, a partnership between MassCEC, local non-profits and an innovative Massachusetts-focused online solar marketplace. The program has officially launched and the public sign-up period is now open.

Mass Solar Connect aims to increase the adoption of solar electricity systems through an outreach and education campaign coupled with competitive pricing. Members of Self-Reliance, Marion Institute and homeowners along the South Coast are invited to explore Pick My Solar’s online solar marketplace to generate immediate cost projections and receive multiple competitive bids for the purchase and installation of their solar systems.

“By partnering with Pick My Solar, Self-Reliance and the Marion Institute on this program, we are able to drive down the cost of installation and increase the adoption of clean energy in the Commonwealth,” said MassCEC CEO Stephen Pike. “By forming meaningful partnerships with Massachusetts' nonprofit groups and businesses we can make solar energy more accessible for our residents while expanding the state’s clean energy portfolio.”

Megan Amsler, Executive Director of Self-Reliance, says they are “very excited to be partnering with Pick My Solar to help more people in Southeastern Massachusetts make informed decisions before they take action to have solar installed”. She adds that “going solar can be a complicated and overwhelming process, and through our partnership with Pick My Solar’s online marketplace, we aim to simplify the process while saving you time and money.”

The online marketplace lets customers shop around for their solar contractor through a streamlined bidding process. Pick My Solar staff members and the winning installer that the homeowner selects are the only people who ever receive the homeowner’s address and contact information. “Pick My Solar vets each contractor and provides hassle-free buying, one-on-one consultation, and confidentiality. The competition created through receiving 6-12 bids per project all while eliminating home visits and cutting out sales commissions results in system prices averaging 20 percent below market rates.” explains CEO Max Aram.

Pick My Solar, Self-Reliance and the Marion Institute are excited to begin helping homeowners make a confident and informed decision when it comes to going solar. Program enrollment for homeowners will remain open throughout the summer and fall and will last until October 31st, 2017.

Homeowners can start the free process of receiving bids for their solar project today.

About Pick My Solar:

Pick My Solar is an online solar purchasing marketplace, providing home and business owners with expert advice and high quality custom bids from a national network of highly qualified solar installers. The overarching mission of Pick My Solar is to simplify the solar purchasing process, drive down costs, and provide the consumer advocacy necessary for solar to achieve broad market success. The service has won several awards including the Kauffman Foundation’s Innovation Award, two U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst awards, and was awarded as the Tech Week National Startup of the Year for 2015.

About Self-Reliance:

Self-Reliance manages heat & power buying cooperatives, conducts a variety of community training sessions and provides energy consulting services. By working to help simplify complex energy concepts, Self-Reliance aims to educate, inspire and empower people to take action.

About Marion Institute:

The Marion Institute is an incubator of innovative models for social change. We cultivate great ideas and support visionary leaders creating progress around the world. Based on the Southcoast of Massachusetts, the Marion Institute strives to enhance the quality of life for our neighbors as well, working to strengthen community, foster healthy living, and expand sustainability, particularly in the historic city of New Bedford, fast becoming one of the greenest cities in America.

About MassCEC:

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is dedicated to accelerating the success of clean energy technologies, companies and projects in the Commonwealth—while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. Since its inception in 2009, MassCEC has helped clean energy companies grow, supported municipal clean energy projects and invested in residential and commercial renewable energy installations creating a robust marketplace for innovative clean technology companies and service providers. Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton chairs MassCEC’s board of directors.