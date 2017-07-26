DuPont Pioneer (DuPont) and Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN), a leading company for the improvement of crop productivity and economics for the food, feed and biofuel industries, announced today that they have entered into a multiyear collaboration. The scope of the agreement includes the research and development of microbiome-based seed treatments in corn. The goal of the collaboration is to provide farmers with innovative bio-stimulant seed treatment products that protect and maximize corn yield by leveraging each other’s relevant market-leading technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, DuPont will provide access to its extensive seed treatment application technology and product development expertise. Evogene will apply its predictive computational biology platform to decipher plant/microbiome interactions along with its microbial formulation and fermentation technologies. The combination of these key capabilities increases the opportunity to fully activate the potential of the emerging field of microbiome-based seed treatment products.

“This is an important step forward in our efforts to discover, develop and provide advanced seed-applied technologies,” said Neal Gutterson, vice president, Research & Development, DuPont Pioneer. “Our relationship with Evogene is consistent with our history of collaboration to advance science-based customer solutions and our open innovation strategy.”

Ofer Haviv, Evogene's president and CEO added: "We believe microbiome-based biologicals will be an important and valuable tool for farmers in driving agricultural productivity. Evogene’s biological predictive technology platform drives research and development of such novel ag-biological solutions and generates significant positive outcomes. We are extremely pleased and proud to collaborate with agriculture leader DuPont Pioneer – a collaboration which will improve our potential for success and reduce our time to market.”

Ag-biologicals represent a growing approach for driving agriculture productivity and are increasingly adopted by farmers to complement the existing solutions of improved seed traits and crop protection chemistry. The bio-stimulant market is an evolving segment with immense potential and estimated by MarketsandMarkets™ in 2016 at over $1.6 billion with a projected annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent.(1)

Microbiomes are microbial communities that reside on or within the plant's immediate microbial environment and play a significant role in plant health. Bio-stimulants are agricultural biologic products, which increase crop yield and resilience to environmental (abiotic) stress by enhancing desirable plant characteristics and promoting efficient use of nutrient inputs.

By leveraging the understanding of the complex plant/microbiome interaction, the parties will work to develop a next generation of bio-stimulant products aimed at demonstrating high standards for performance and consistency criteria across a range of corn varieties and global locations. Product development efforts under the collaboration will utilize, as a starting point, Evogene’s proprietary microbe combinations which are already identified and validated in field testing to have significant positive impact on key crop characteristics, including yield productivity as previously disclosed by Evogene in 2016.

The multi-year collaboration has an extension option if certain milestones are met. Pioneer will obtain worldwide marketing rights for any products, with milestone payments and royalties to be paid to Evogene. Specific financial terms and additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The company has developed a proprietary innovative technology platform, leveraging scientific understanding and computational technologies to harness Ag ‘Big Data’ for developing improved seed traits (via: GM and non-GM approaches), as well as innovative ag-chemical and novel ag-biological products. Evogene has strategic collaborations with world-leading agricultural companies like: BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto and Syngenta, focusing on innovative crop enhancement and crop protection solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.evogene.com.

DuPont Pioneer is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere. Science with Service Delivering Success®.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

(1) Based on the report of Market & Markets, May 2016

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biostimulant.asp