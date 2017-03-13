By offering a truly affordable fitness membership through the Silver&Fit program, we can attract a larger number of older adults and help them maintain a regular schedule of exercise to improve their health and increase their social interactions.

Planet Fitness is pleased to announce that it is now participating in the Silver&Fit program’s network of fitness facilities in key locations across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This allows Planet Fitness to provide no-cost club access to Silver&Fit members who choose to workout at these fitness centers.

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation’s leading exercise and healthy aging programs for Medicare members. The program contracts with top-name national fitness chains, as well as smaller, local exercise centers, offering members a broad choice of affordable fitness options. Silver&Fit's national network includes more than 13,000 fitness centers nationwide.

“By offering a truly affordable fitness membership through the Silver&Fit program, we can attract a larger number of older adults and help them maintain a regular schedule of exercise to improve their health and increase their social interactions,” said Spencer Unangst, marketing team member with Planet Fitness. “We invite our senior community to join us and experience fitness, disease prevention, social opportunities and fun at our Planet Fitness locations.”

“Silver&Fit is one of the fastest-growing fitness programs serving the Medicare market,” said ASH Fitness Vice President Brett Hanson, MBA, MBF, DFSS, NASM-SFS. “Through the Silver&Fit program, Planet Fitness can better encourage older adults and baby boomers to maintain a regular schedule of exercise to improve their overall quality of life.”

For information about the fitness centers, call Planet Fitness at 888-237-9005. For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, please contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2016, Planet Fitness had more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About the Silver&Fit® Exercise & Healthy Aging Program

The Silver&Fit® program is an exercise and healthy aging program providing unique, evidence-based fitness and health education activities for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees. Silver&Fit members have access to: no-cost or low-cost memberships at a participating, contracted fitness club or exercise center, or to the Silver&Fit Home Fitness program for those who prefer or need to work out at home; SilverandFit.com, a website providing health tools and resources specifically designed for older adults; The Silver Slate® newsletter; and a toll-free customer service hotline. For more information, visit http://www.ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SilverandFit, YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/silverandfit, Pinterest at http://www.pinterest.com/silverandfit, Twitter at @SilverandFit and Instagram at @SilverandFit.

The Silver&Fit program is a product of American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc., a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH).