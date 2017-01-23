Players Lineup - 2017 Players Tailgate “With this many Pro-Bowlers in the crowd, the 2017 Players Tailgate continues to build on our reputation as the best game day experience before the Super Bowl," Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said.

Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the best lineup of players it has ever put together for the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.



“We are excited about the caliber of players we’ve got coming in for this year’s tailgate,” Bullseye CEO Kyle Kinnett said. “With this many Pro-Bowlers in the crowd, the 2017 Players Tailgate continues to build on our reputation as the best game day experience before the Super Bowl.”



With FIVE Super Bowl champions, a combined 28 NFL Pro Bowl selections, 18 All-Pro awards, and seven first-round selections, the 2017 Players Tailgate offers VIP guests the chance to hang out with some of the biggest names currently playing pro football, including:



Landon Collins, Safety, New York Giants (2016 Pro Bowl Selection)

Julius Thomas, Tight End, Jacksonville Jaguars (2x Pro Bowl Selection)

Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyler Lockett, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks (2015 Pro Bowl Selection)

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jay Ajayi, Running Back, Miami Dolphins (2016 Pro Bowl Selection)

Terrance Williams, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys

T.J. Ward, Safety, Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50 Champion, 2x Pro Bowl Selection)

Vontae Davis, Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts (2x Pro Bowl Selection)

Michael Bennett, Defensive End, Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl XLVIII Champion, 2x Pro Bowl Selection)

Mychal Kendricks, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (2016 Pro Bowl Selection)

Janoris Jenkins, Cornerback, New York Giants (2016 Pro Bowl Selection)

Allen Robinson Jr., Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars (2015 Pro Bowl Selection)

Walter Jones, Hall of Fame Offensive Tackle, Seattle Seahawks (9x Pro Bowl Selection)

Dante Fowler Jr., Linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars

Spencer Ware, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl XLVIII Champion)

Devin Hester, Kick Returner, Seattle Seahawks (4x Pro Bowl Selection)

D.J. Hayden, Cornerback, Oakland Raiders

Kendall Wright, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

Jeff Allen, Offensive Lineman, Houston Texans

Seth Roberts, Wide Receiver, Oakland Raiders

Tony Lippett, Cornerback, Miami Dolphins

Robert Nelson, Cornerback, Houston Texans

Eric Kendricks, Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Carlos Hyde, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Marvin Jones, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

Kelvin Beachum, Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bennie Fowler, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50 Champion)

MarQueis Gray, Tight End, Miami Dolphins

Karlos Dansby, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals

Malcom Jenkins, Safety, Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl XLIV Champion, 2015 Pro Bowl Selection)

Margus Hunt, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

Earl Bennett, Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns



The VIP Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will take place from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, at Mike Calvert Toyota in Houston. Located just 1.5 blocks from Super Bowl LI host NRG Stadium, the 2017 Players Tailgate is the only place to tailgate like a VIP before the big game.



With over 30 NFL players and some of the biggest celebrities, Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI will be the biggest and best pre-game tailgate in Houston. One of America’s favorite chefs, Guy Fieri, will be returning to create the VIP menu, joined by chefs Eddie Jackson, Aaron May, Douglas Rodriguez, Reno Henriques, Rodolfo Valdes and Pete Blohme. Alongside Fieri at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, the 2016 Players Tailgate featured Fox Sports reporter and emcee Erin Andrews, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, celebrity chefs May and G Garvin, over 25 all-pro NFL players and more.



Tickets to the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI in Houston can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com, or are included in all of Bullseye’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages.



Bullseye Event Group’s Super Bowl LI Travel Packages offer fans the chance to cross the NFL’s biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Houston includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Houston area! Super Bowl LI travel packages also include entrance into a Super Bowl welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LI, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye’s 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI.



Call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-3280 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl LI Travel Packages and the 2017 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI!



About Bullseye Event Group

The official events and travel partner of the Indianapolis Colts, Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences as a secure, official source for travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl travel packages, the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LI, Gate 6 Hospitality at the Masters and more. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.