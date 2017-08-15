Leading subscription toy company Pley.com is expanding its popular subscription service by introducing a line of National Geographic Kids mystery subscription boxes. Each month, “junior explorers” will receive a surprise box with a mission to rescue an endangered animal in a new part of the world. The physical box includes activities and accessories to complete the adventure as well as a link to a digital mission that includes interactive games, educational information and videos. Once completed, Pley.com will send each child a certificate of achievement.

Available now, the National Geographic Kids subscription service will bring adventures from the Amazon to the Serengeti to life in an educational, unique and interactive way. Every “junior explorer” will learn while they are having fun!

Curated for hours of entertainment with numerous activities and accessories, the innovative National Geographic Kids Pleybox also boasts a sustainable design that offsets cardboard shipping waste.

Produced in limited quantities, the National Geographic Kids Pleybox is available now starting at $17.99 per box. It is the ideal gift for kids who love exploration, adventure, animals and nature. For more information and to order a subscription, visit pley.com/national-geographic. For more information on National Geographic Kids, visit kids.nationalgeographic.com.

About Pley.com

Pley.com is the leading monthly toy service. With Pley, kids use their creativity and imagination playing with the brands they love, while parents save money, reduce clutter and conserve the environment. Pley offers a unique toy rental service and has been delivering happiness to children (and parents) since 2013. For more information visit: http://www.pley.com

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.