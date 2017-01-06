Long-Standing Outer Banks Plumbing Service Takes Action

New website for Action Plumbing provides valuable plumbing information for customers We wanted more than just an online business card; it was important to us to be viewed as a valuable resource, providing plumbing tips and information to empower our customers and prevent problems before they occur.

Outer Banks Media (OBX Media), a North Carolina-based digital marketing agency specializing in website design, search engine optimization and internet marketing, announces the website launch of their client, Action Plumbing. Action Plumbing offers plumbing repair, remodeling, new construction, and other specialty services to residential and commercial customers in the Outer Banks area.

In 1999, John Osborn, owner of Action Plumbing, developed his brand through hard work, dedication and a focus on the customer. Over the years, his business has grown through word-of-mouth referrals based on the work ethic of his team and outstanding service. Osborn’s passion shines through; whether during casual conversation or helping a friend or colleague, he clearly loves what he does for a living. Understanding the importance of an online presence to remain competitive, and the power it has from a marketing perspective, Osborn contacted OBX Media for help designing a website for his business.

“We wanted more than just an online business card,” said Osborn. “It was important to us to be viewed as a valuable resource, providing plumbing tips and information to empower our customers and prevent problems before they occur,” he added. In addition, Osborn had an interest in building greater brand awareness with part-time residents on the beach (vacation home owners, landlords, business owners). With a professional, information-packed website, potential clients could easily view their services and learn more about the business during a search for a plumbing contractor or repair service.

The website was developed using the Wordpress platform, and included SEO (search engine optimization) to rank higher in relevant Google searches. With a strong focus on customer service, OBX Media suggested using custom photography to bring the pages to life; creating a feeling of trust and credibility. The site is both mobile and tablet responsive; considering the popularity of information search on a mobile device, site visitors can easily scroll to view the entire site. “We also developed a ‘tips and tricks’ page where a variety of problem-solving articles can be posted,” said CK Evans, co-owner of OBX Media. “This gives their audience more reason to make repeat visits and stay on their pages longer, which is important from an SEO standpoint. Frequently adding new articles gives search engines even more reason to drive users to the site,” he added. Other features include a contact collection system, testimonials from current and former customers, and simplified navigation to allow visitors to easily find the information they need.

For more information about Action Plumbing, or to inquire about their winterization package to prepare your home for Old Man Winter, please call 252-441-9992 or visit their website.

