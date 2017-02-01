Leading U.S. Digital Agency Expands Presence In EMEA

Edward Grice As our clients expand their own brands into new markets, we want to make sure PMG is strategically positioned with incredible talent and expertise on the ground to help them unify their strategies and succeed.

PMG, a digital marketing agency recognized as one of best agencies overall in the United States, today announced the addition of Edward Grice to its team as the agency’s Head of EMEA, and also launched the agency’s first international office, located in central London. The moves represent PMG’s expansion of on-the-ground support in international markets to serve its clients, for whom the agency runs campaigns across more than 50 countries.

Grice joined PMG after a lengthy stint at iProspect, where his roles included Head of Search (Global Clients) and most recently, Head of Product Partnerships. In the latter role, Grice spearheaded the Dentsu Aegis Network’s collaboration with Facebook to bring innovative, unique, and scalable solutions to clients via the platform’s audience labs group. He was also responsible for establishing and maintaining strategies and standards across iProspect’s local market offices in EMEA.

PMG chose London as its foothold in the agency’s international expansion because of the city’s renown as a hub of creative and media excellence. The London office opened its doors at the start of 2017, and is centrally located in London’s Soho district. PMG’s London team will work closely with teams in the U.S. for clients such as Apple and Beats by Dre, among others. Both groups will contribute in-market expertise on audiences, partnerships, and campaign execution to drive the best results for clients.

“Europe is a key market for PMG because it’s critical for our clients,” says George Popstefanov, founder and president of PMG. He added, “As they expand their own brands into new markets, we want to make sure we are strategically positioned with incredible talent and expertise on the ground to help them unify their strategies and succeed.”

While this marks PMG’s physical entry into the market, the agency is already well-recognized by the European advertising industry, having won seven Cannes Lions, and several other U.K.-based awards from The Drum in 2016.

About PMG

PMG is a recognized leader in the digital advertising industry. The independent full-service digital agency works with brands such as Apple, Beats by Dre, J.Crew, Sephora, and OpenTable on campaigns across more than 50 countries. PMG was voted iMedia’s Agency of the Year, and ranked among Ad Age’s top five “Best Places to Work,” in 2016. It was founded and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and also has locations in Austin, New York City, and Los Angeles.