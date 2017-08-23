PMI Portland Annual Conference 2017 Expand your network by attending our Chapter events. Events offer a variety of topical sessions to informal meetups. Collaborate with like-minded individuals locally to create and share consumable content, tools and resources.

USE Registration CODE AC17PRW FOR 10% OFF by 9/5/2017

Project, program and portfolio professionals are leading their organizations to better outcomes while influencing change in an ever-changing global environment. Join the PMI Portland Chapter as they will host their Annual Conference at the Oregon Convention Center on September 14 and 15.

Conference attendees can anticipate learning how to help push the field of project management forward, connecting with like-minded individuals to hear about new ideas and approaches. Attendees will also benefit from gaining new relationships, or strengthening existing ones, while investing in their own growth, supporting their career goals as well as the project management profession. Hundreds of project and business professionals from around Portland, SW Washington, and the NW Region will be there to talk about leadership, strategy, agile, connection, innovation and the future of project management.

The conference will feature two keynote speakers: Dr. Shimi Kang, PhD, an award-winning Harvard-trained medical doctor, researcher and expert on the science of human motivation. Dr. Kang offers the tools people of all ages need to succeed in the workplace and at home. In addition, Skip Weisman, a workplace communication expert who works with small business owners and leaders of non-profit organizations as well as their employees will present this thoughts. He is known for providing practical tools to transform workplace communication to create more positive, productive and profitable organizations.

In addition to the keynote addresses, a number of other distinguished and seasoned executives will serve as conference speakers, sharing their real life practices and answering questions on collaboration, innovation and other topics important for ongoing development of project management skills. More information can be found at PMI Portland Chapter Conference website.

Anyone interested in enhancing their project management skills is encouraged to attend the conference.

About PMI Portland Chapter

With about 2100 members in the Portland and SW Washington metropolitan areas, PMI Portland is one of the largest chapters in the NW Region and one of the most active chapters of the Project Management Institute (PMI) - the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than 2.9 million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research.