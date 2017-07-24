Breezemount fleet - tracking and ePOD solutions provided by PODFather Breezemount are relying on the PODFather system to process over 1 million ePODs each year. It ensures our drivers complete each one correctly.

Two-man home delivery specialists, Breezemount, have deployed the latest developments in live customer delivery tracking and electronic proof of delivery from PODFather.

Breezemount operate a fleet of over 250 vehicles from 23 operational sites in UK and Ireland, making over 1 million deliveries per year. Following a competitive tender, PODFather was selected to provide a new solution to help the organisation keep track of their delivery operations in real-time.

The solution deployed at Breezemount incorporates an API for their customers to upload daily orders and download completed delivery details, route management for calculating and recalculating delivery ETAs for customers, customer notifications with 1 hour delivery windows, GPS driver tracking and electronic proof of delivery.

Phillip Herbert, Business Improvement Manager of Breezemount, comments, “We trialed the PODFather system at two of our depots before committing to a full roll out. All staff found it to be very reliable and easy to use, and we were impressed at the speed our requirements were met with the system in its standard set up.”

With the huge volume of deliveries processed by Breezemount every day, almost all of which are in a B2C environment, keeping the customer informed is as vital a part of the process as ensuring drivers complete all jobs in company-approved method.

“The system has been further customised to suit our requirements,” continues Phillip. “Customer notifications have been configured within the solution, along with mobile workflows that guide Breezemount drivers to the correct method of completing the delivery jobs based on events at the customer property.”

Colin McCreadie, Managing Director of PODFather, said: “Breezemount are a hugely impressive business with a scale of operations that demand an enterprise-class solution. We’re proud to be working with them and look forward to supporting their business as they focus on continued growth.”

About PODFather Ltd

PODFather are a cloud software solution company based in Edinburgh, specialising in electronic Proof Of Delivery "ePOD" and route planning systems for logistics, field service, construction and healthcare industries.

PODFather have developed a mobile workforce management solution that is accessible by office users via the internet, and field users (delivery drivers) simply download the App from Google Play Store. The system includes facilities for; API integration, Driver GPS tracking, Electronic proof of delivery, Route planning and optimisation, KPI reporting, Vehicle safety inspections, Asset tracking and much more.

PODFather has clients across UK and Ireland; including BAE Systems, BAM Nuttall, Berry Bros & Rudd, Crossrail, Igloo Thermo Logistics, Nationwide Window Cleaning, Oxfam, Rico Logistics, United Utilities and Vinci Construction.

About Breezemount Group

Breezemount was established as a 2 man home delivery provider in the mid ‘90s with just 4 vehicles operating in Belfast. A successful partnership with MFI soon developed, ensuring rapid growth in the next decade with a fleet of over 200 vehicles providing home delivery services across the UK and Ireland for a range of blue chip clients. During this period, Breezemount services grew to include warehousing, storage and distribution with a continued focus on the home furnishing market.

In 2007 Breezemount entered a new partnership with a leading global furniture retailer, providing home delivery services at a number of retail stores across the UK and Ireland. This relationship developed and our service offer grew with a new contract award in 2011 to provide store and ecommerce 2 man home delivery to customers across the UK and Ireland.

Breezemount now operate in excess of 250 vehicles, completing over 1 million home deliveries per annum.