Jewelry For The Men Who Inspire Us

Waxing Poetic, a women’s jewelry brand beloved for its high quality, handcrafted jewelry, has launched an exclusive collection for men that recognizes and celebrates a man’s innate style and individual sensibilities.

“For years now, we’ve been asked to do a men’s collection, and for years we’ve hesitated – not because we didn’t want to make one, but because we wanted to make it right, we wanted to make it true to Waxing Poetic’s nature,” said Patti Pagliei, Founder/Creative Director. “To us, POET is a love story. It is for our husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, boyfriends – each of the men in our lives whom we love and who inspire us. POET is for them.”

Historically, men wore jewelry as a symbol of wealth and power. Today’s man views his life in different terms – his own terms. Waxing Poetic honors that approach to life. When introducing our new men’s collection, we started by thinking about where men are right now and about the women in their lives. What would the women who love them want them to wear? The result is a series of subtle j ewelry pieces that aren’t meant to transform our men into something new, but instead draw attention to the existing poetic self, the man and everything about him we already love.”

Lizanne Pagliei Hales, Co-Founder/Vice President, Business Development added, “POET is a unique offering – a collection that appeals to our current base of female customers and naturally extends to the men in their lives. It gives us an opportunity to connect further and deeper with our loyal customers.”

About Waxing Poetic

Waxing Poetic has been designing and manufacturing high quality keepsake jewelry for over 15 years and is carried in over 500 boutiques and stores throughout the US and Europe. The company was founded by two sisters, Patti & Lizanne, who combined their passions for family, friends, faith and their love of jewelry. Handmade in Bali using artisan techniques, the jewelry pays homage to the journey of our lives: where we come from, what our stories are, and how they have influenced both the world, us and all of those we love. The company is based in Carpinteria, California, just outside Santa Barbara.

