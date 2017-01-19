Make no mistake, trooper Dermyer was a hero who gave his life in the highest form of service, and this charity event will help support his family while honoring his memory

Tribble Insurance Agency, a family owned and operated firm offering asset protection and financial planning services to the eastern Virginia region, is inaugurating a charity event to honor Chad Phillip Dermyer, a local police trooper who was shot and killed serving his community.

While on duty last year, Chad Phillip Dermyer and his fellow officers were conducting routine stops of suspects when one of them, a violent career criminal, suddenly produced a handgun and opened fire. Officer Dermyer was critically wounded and rushed to the VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Trooper Dermyer was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Make no mistake, trooper Dermyer was a hero who gave his life in the highest form of service, and this charity event will help support his family while honoring his memory,” says Trip Tribble, owner and executive manager of the Tribble Insurance Agency.

To broadcast updates on the charity event and gather support from local communities, Tribble and his team are making connections with readers over social media platforms and an email bulletin system. Further efforts to generate publicity for the event will include a feature story scheduled for publication in “Our Hometown,” a monthly online periodical produced by Tribble Insurance: http://tribbleinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The charity event honoring officer Dermyer marks the 10th charitable cause supported by the Tribble Agency over the last year and a half. As members of the national charity support network “Agents of Change,” Tribble and his team are committed to hosting additional charity events for nonprofits in the eastern Virginia region on a bimonthly basis.

All those who wish to know more about the charity event honoring fallen officer Dermyer, and those who wish to take action and be part of the event, are invited by the Tribble Insurance team to visit the following page: http://tribbleinsuranceagency.com/Honoring-a-Fallen-Hero_30_community_cause. Readers interested in learning more about other charitable endeavors undertaken by the Tribble Insurance Agency can bookmark the firm’s list of Community Causes here: http://tribbleinsuranceagency.com/community-cause?page=1.

About Tribble Insurance Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Ashland, agency owner Trip Tribble knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Tribble Insurance Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Trip and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Tribble Insurance Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Tribble Insurance Agency, visit http://tribbleinsuranceagency.com/ or call (804) 550-0900.