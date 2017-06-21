Access discount programs offer consumers deep discounts online and through mobile devices. As more consumers struggle with stretching their dollars, the companies that are able to offer savings solutions stand to earn a lot of engagement and goodwill. Access discount programs enable them to do that with minimal effort. Past News Releases RSS Access Development Recognized by...

Engagement and loyalty leader Access Development will be promoting its discount platforms at the upcoming National Association of Health Underwriters Annual Convention & Exhibition in Orlando from June 25 - 28, 2017.

Conference attendees are invited to booth #800 to discover how Access can help companies generate higher profits by adding value for both policyholders and employee groups.

For policyholders, Access discount programs help retain members by helping them save hundreds of dollars on everyday purchases. These benefits are a proven success with insurance groups nationwide, including many farm bureau organizations.

For employer groups, Access offers Access Perks, a discount program for employees. Access Perks features over 350,000 merchant locations offering deep discounts at local restaurants and retailers as well as popular national brands. The service helps employers add tangible, needed value to employees at a low cost.

“These programs build engagement because they solve a problem everyone faces, which is saving money on regular purchases,” says Ryan Marvel, Access Perks’ vice president of new business development. “As more consumers struggle with stretching their dollars, the companies that are able to offer savings solutions stand to earn a lot of engagement and goodwill. Access discount programs enable them to do that with minimal effort.”

Visitors to the Access Development booth will have an opportunity to win a vacation resort stay, t-shirts, free memberships, and more. The Access team will also show visitors deals in their home zip codes to emphasize the difference between Access and other discount programs.

For more information about Access Development, please visit http://accessdevelopment.com.

