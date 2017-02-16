Pookis Mahi Perfect Pairing Kona Coffee Breakfast Pooki’s Mahi does not use affiliate marketing to sell Kona coffee pods because the channel did not perform in 2013-2014. Pooki’s Mahi considers marketplace sponsored affiliate marketers selling through the marketplaces as unapproved resellers. Past News Releases RSS Pooki’s Mahi Introduces Custom...

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi of award-winning 100% Kona coffee pods announced it is implementing inventory controls to monitor unapproved resellers selling Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee single serve pods as an affiliate marketer on several marketplaces.

Pooki’s Mahi focuses on high quality, artisanal roasting of 100% Kona coffee pods and supply chain excellence. Customers purchasing Pooki’s Mahi’s 100% Kona coffee pods receive freshly roasted Kona coffee in a sustainable 99% mesh cup that is individually wrapped. The Kona coffee beans used are harvested from Kona, Big Island and roasted in Honolulu, Oahu both islands in Hawaii. Pooki’s Mahi does not flavor the 100% Kona coffee pods.

What Kona coffee pods customers with upgraded 2.0 single serve coffee makers / brewers can expect:



Purchase 100% Kona coffee pods directly from PookisMahi.com.

100% Kona coffee pods 2.0 compatible single serves are sold on PookisMahi.com and on select marketplaces like Overstock or Amazon.

Purchase Kona coffee pods from a listing merchandised by Pooki’s Mahi; listing will have a “Sold by and Fulfilled By Pooki’s Mahi” or “Sold By Pooki's Mahi and Fulfilled By Amazon” statement.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee pods sold on eBay, Sears or other marketplaces are not compliant.

Affiliate marketers sell older Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee pods wrapped in a plain silver wrapper.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller, “Approved resellers sell Pooki’s Mahi’s products directly on their own site or on several marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Sears, etc. Approved resellers sell Pooki’s Mahi’s 100% Kona coffee pods at the universally approved MAP price of $47.99. Pooki’s Mahi drop ships for many approved resellers.

Les continues, “Some marketplace platforms uses affiliate marketing to sell Pooki’s Mahi’s 100% Kona coffee pods. Pooki’s Mahi does not use affiliate marketing to sell Kona coffee pods because the channel did not perform in 2013-2014. Pooki’s Mahi considers marketplace sponsored affiliate marketers selling through the marketplaces as unapproved resellers. Unapproved resellers sell Pooki’s Mahi’s popular 100% Kona coffee pods below the approved MAP price of $47.99.”

The Silicon Valley technology entrepreneur explains, “Pooki’s Mahi is very selective of which marketplace to launch products because the top 1% resellers carried the load for the entire B2B2C channel. Over 1000 unqualified resellers sold Pooki’s Mahi’s prized 100% Kona coffee pods below MAP pricing leading to poor customer experiences. Pooki’s Mahi’s repeat customer base know that Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering high quality 100% Kona coffee pods with two to three day shipping consistently. Pooki’s Mahi has specific new product introduction and go-to-market requirements to launch in any marketplace or channel.”

Pooki's Mahi is a Silicon Valley-based private label manufacturer, distributor and etailer offering award-winning 100% Kona coffee pods, 100% Hawaiian pods and 100% Kona Decaf coffee pods at wholesale and bulk prices. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki's Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and Celebrity Poker tournaments. The products have been endorsed by many celebrities and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki's Mahi's mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable format. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, cup manufactured in US and distributed to the several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki's Mahi selection of 100% Kona coffee subscriptions visit http://www.subscriptions.pookismahi.com.

