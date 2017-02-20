Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi of custom promotional products and private label 100% Kona coffee pods, Hawaiian coffee single serves and custom promotional products announced today it launched a second pilot to test single serve tea flavors in manufacturers and distribution centers. The pilot tests are focused on cup manufacturing, feedback from existing brand advocates and distribution centers fulfillment capabilities.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi completed the first pilot to prune the number of custom single serve teas flavors. Pooki’s Mahi’s initial tea catalogue contained up to 30 different flavors across five to six tea varieties. Existing customers help drive Pooki’s Mahi’s product launches. Pooki’s Mahi’s customers requested a variety of single serve teas, decaffeinated tea cups and oolong tea pods.”

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur says, “Pooki’s Mahi’s very lengthy pilot process tests cup manufacturers capabilities to consistently produce custom pods using approved bill of material components, sustainable single serve cups, food grade pouches and an ecommerce approved ship-ready box. Pooki’s Mahi’s owns and manages all suppliers’ relationships. Single serve manufacturers produce 100% Kona coffee pods and teas per Pooki’s Mahi’s specifications and graded against a strict First Article Inspection (FAI) process. Pooki’s Mahi’s second pilot will prune and finalize the number of tea flavors launching into several variety packs."

Pooki’s Mahi has a very lengthy process to assess suppliers and vendors to support the single serve tea product line. Immediate return on investment (ROI), consistent delivery and how easy Pooki’s Mahi’s distributors’ fulfillment centers receive products like Pooki’s Mahi’s 100% Kona coffee pods are important. Mistakes, slowing down Pooki’s Mahi’s operations or supply chain teams and hyper-aggressive requests to land bigger orders are not favorable to supplier(s) or cup manufacturer(s).

Pooki’s Mahi’s existing customers identified an initial set of flavors and decaffeinated tea(s) they would like to see in single serve teas or variety pack bundles. Pooki’s Mahi’s custom promotional products customers provided insight to the individual packaging designs for their online retail channel. Pooki’s Mahi’s private label tea customers added insight to improve sales operations, transparent pricing and cup material.

There are several specific goals Pooki’s Mahi’s pilot test(s) aims to accomplish. The first goal is to confirm which of the tea flavors are easily produced in the Pooki’s Mahi’s cup manufacturers machines. The second goal is reassess the distribution centers’ fulfillment capabilities and the pod manufacturing cup components. Single serve manufacturers will compete for the business per Pooki’s Mahi’s lengthy request for proposal (RFP).

Pooki’s Mahi estimates the new single serve teas will launch late 2016 or Q1 2017 in select sales channels and in limited release.

For use in single serve coffee maker brewing system. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki's Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi is a Silicon Valley-based private label manufacturer of custom promotional products, private label distributor and etailer offering award-winning 100% Kona coffee pods, 100% Hawaiian single serves and 100% Kona coffee at wholesale and bulk prices. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and Celebrity Poker tournaments. The products have been endorsed by many celebrities and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable format. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, cup manufactured in US and distributed to the several fulfillment centers in the US.

