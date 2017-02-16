Feed your passion with Pooki's Mahi private label teas Pooki’s Mahi merges technology with an efficient supply chain to launch new private label tea pods to market with high quality ingredients from suppliers. Pooki’s Mahi follows a strict vetting process to use suppliers that are a cultural fit.

Pooki’s Mahi, a Silicon Valley headquartered private label manufacturer of 100% Hawaiian Kona coffee pods announced today it kicked off an end-to-end pilot test for select group of customers to assess caffeine free herbal tea. The goal is to confirm herbal tea flavors, tea ingredients and caffeine in single serve teas prior to Pooki’s Mahi launching flavorful herbal teas for use in single serve coffee makers.

Pooki’s Mahi has a lengthy process to assess suppliers and the entire supply chain ecosystem. The end-to-end tests assess ordering herbal tea single serves, fulfilling the customer order, and teas flavors before including the new single serve teas into Pooki’s Mahi’s private label collection, wholesale or private label coffee pods catalogue. Pooki’s Mahi’s pilot tests are not open to the public; it is open to existing customers and brand influencers like celebrities and athletes who have helped expand Pooki’s Mahi’s brand.

Pooki’s Mahi’s customers requested a variety of single serve tea flavors in pods, decaffeinated teas and oolong tea cups. Pooki’s Mahi’s customer base wanted loose leaf teas full of aroma, not as strong as black teas and can be served over ice. The teas in Pooki’s Mahi’s tea single serve collection are an aromatic mix of super fruits, dried herbs nuts blended with basic tea families like green tea, oolong tea or rooibos. Pooki’s Mahi’s herbal teas will focus on fruit flavor combinations with ginger, ginseng, citron, raspberry, hibiscus, apple, mango, papaya, coconut, guava and pineapple.

Les Magsalay-Zeller, Pooki’s Mahi’s Founder/CEO explains, “Pooki’s Mahi completed the first pilot to prune the number of tea flavors. Pooki’s Mahi’s initial tea catalogue contained up to 75 different flavors across five to six tea varieties. Existing customers help drive Pooki’s Mahi’s product launches. Pooki’s Mahi’s customers requested a variety of single serve teas, decaffeinated teas and oolong teas.”

The Silicon Valley high tech executive continues, “Pooki’s Mahi’s very lengthy pilot process tests single serve coffee pods manufacturers capabilities to consistently produce custom products using approved bill of material components, sustainable single serve cups, food grade pouches and an ecommerce approved ship-ready box. Pooki’s Mahi’s owns and manages all suppliers’ relationships. Single serve manufacturers produce 100% Kona coffee pods and single serve tea pods to Pooki’s Mahi’s specifications and are graded against a strict First Article Inspection (FAI) process.”

Pooki’s Mahi’s pilot will prune and finalize the number of tea flavors launching into several variety packs.

Pooki’s Mahi’s higher quality herbal teas are naturally caffeine-free. Pooki’s Mahi’s teas are made from loose-leaf tea and are not formulated in power form or from tea dust. Pooki’s Mahi’s herbal tea single serves will contain fruit flavored combinations and launch in variety packs. Each variety pack contains 24 single serve tea pods.

Customers participating in Pooki’s Mahi’s tea assessment are providing feedback to several tea flavors.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Pilot Assessment Goals:

1. Determine the rooibos tea combinations with ginger, honey bush, lemon verbena, fruity raspberry, zesty lemon grass, rosehips, hibiscus, and black currant, mint and fruit bits.

2. Confirm the balance for citrus flavors of lemon verbena, lime essence, orange peel and creamy coconuts.

3. Determine the level of citrus infusion of Guayusa, lemon grass, hibiscus flowers and stevia leaves.

4. Determine the citrus mixture of hibiscus, peach, rose hips, marigolds, lemon grass, lemon myrtle and orange peel.

Pooki’s Mahi’s individually wrapped single serves pods contain the ingredients list for the teas, basic brewing instructions, allergen list, nutrition information and Pooki’s Mahi’s company information. Not available for resellers.

Pooki’s Mahi does not have a date to when the new single serve teas will launch. The Silicon Valley private label manufacturing startup expects the new tea pods will ship in the first half of 2017. The new tea pods will be introduced at an upcoming Red Carpet Event.

For use in single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice, and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki's Mahi.

Pooki's Mahi is a Silicon Valley-based custom promotional products manufacturer, private label distributor and etailer offering award-winning 100% Kona coffee pods, 100% Hawaiian coffee single serves and 100% Kona Decaf coffee pods at wholesale and bulk prices. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki's Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and Celebrity Poker tournaments. The products have been endorsed by many celebrities and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki's Mahi's mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable format. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, cup manufactured in US and distributed to the several fulfillment centers in the US.

