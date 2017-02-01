Pooki’s Mahi custom single serve teas launching soon for promotional products and private label customers. Pooki’s Mahi’s merges technology with an efficient supply chain to quickly launch new single serves to market ensures high quality ingredients from suppliers are used. Pooki’s Mahi follows a strict vetting process to use suppliers that are a cultural fit.

Pooki’s Mahi, a Silicon Valley startup of private label and custom Kona coffee pods announced today the transition of 50+ loose leaf teas to Pooki’s Mahi’s single serve teas featuring over 12 flavors individually wrapped in an environmentally friendly cup. The single serve teas fulfill Pooki’s Mahi goal to provide sustainable, high quality Keurig teas used for existing online retail, custom promotional products and private label tea customers.

Pooki’s Mahi’s methodology to continuously improve existing products like Kona coffee pods before and after launches was implemented in transitioning loose-leaf tea into new Keurig tea single serves. Pooki’s Mahi spent over two years conducting multiple pilot tests with existing and new customers. Pooki’s Mahi uses pilots to assess an end-to-end system to order the new Keurig teas, improve the quality of Single serve tea fusions and teas blends, and to improve existing supply chain processes.

Pooki’s Mahi loose-leaf tea collection featured over 50 teas in six unique tea families including Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Custom Fusions Tea and White Tea. The new Keurig tea single serves will be sold as single serve teas variety packs. Pooki’s Mahi aims to introduce over 12 unique Keurig tea flavors.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Founder and CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi follows strict processes to introduce new products and a framework to launch improvements to existing products in the marketplace. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on using high quality ingredients like 100% Hawaiian Kona coffee and expanding an efficient supply chain to deliver orders to customers. Feedback and inputs are incorporated into an approved cross-functional template to ideate, pilot and consistently launch new Kona coffee pods, custom single serves, and private label teas for private label brands. Pooki’s Mahi single serve tea are the first product line(s) using the upgraded cross-functional templates to launch new single serve tea.”

The Silicon Valley high tech executive continues, “Pooki’s Mahi’s mission to merge technology with an efficient supply chain to quickly launch new private label teas to market ensures high quality ingredients from suppliers are used. Pooki’s Mahi follows a strict vetting process to use suppliers that are a cultural fit and have a passed a lengthy assessment.”

Pooki’s Mahi’s existing customer base who have Keurig single serve brewers requested high quality loose leaf teas in Pooki’s Mahi’s standard environmentally cups that work in 2.0 and 1.0 Keurig single serve brewers. Pooki’s Mahi’s customers did not want powder or formulated Keurig teas. Pooki’s Mahi’s Keurig 2.0 compatible tea cups are made from 99% mesh, 1% plastic with clear lidding. Pooki’s Mahi’s single serve pods have a small, net-like mesh wall enabling teas to expand when brewed.

Pooki’s Mani’s single serves allow customers to interact better with the teas. Customers enjoy smelling the flavors and looking at the tea ingredients prior to brewing the tea. Pooki’s Mahi’s singlle serve tea pods are not 100% compostable but are 100% recyclable. Each Keurig tea single serves are individually wrapped with brewing instructions along with ingredient lists, nutrition information, and allergy warnings so that customers can make informed buying decisions.

Pooki’s Mahi will provide a link to the survey in each single serve tea variety pack shipment. Customers will be rewarded with a discount for a future order on Pooki’s Mahi’s site.

What Pooki’s Mahi’s promotional products and private label tea customers can expect:



Pooki’s Mahi’s Keurig teas are compatible with 2.0 and 1.0 single serve brewers.

Limited availability on select marketplaces like Walmart, Overstock, etc.

Pooki’s Mahi Keurig tea single serves will be sold as variety packs; each pack contains 24 Keurig tea flavors.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Keurig teas will not be available as a subscription when it launches.

Pricing has been tentatively set.

Keurig teas variety pack is priced higher on the Amazon platform.

Keurig teas single serves are not available to approved resellers.

Keurig tea flavors are available to custom single serves and private label customers.

The Silicon Valley startup is focused on delivering high quality tea single serves and 100% Kona coffee pods using Pooki’s Mahi’s expertise in operations and supply chain excellence, new product introductions and go-to-market launches. Pooki’s Mahi does not have a date to when the new teas will launch. The Silicon Valley private label manufacturing startup expects the new teas will ship in the first half of 2017. Pooki’s Mahi identified a celebrity gifting suite event to introduce the new Keurig teas.

For use in the single serve brewing system. Pooki's Mahi is not affiliated with Keurig, Inc. Keurig® is a registered trademarks of Keurig, Inc. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki's Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi is a Silicon Valley-based custom promotional products manufacturer, private label distributor and etailer offering award-winning 100% Kona coffee pods, 100% Hawaiian K-cups and 100% Kona Decaf K-cups at wholesale and bulk prices. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and Celebrity Poker tournaments. The products have been endorsed by many celebrities and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable format. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, cup manufactured in US and distributed to the several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi selection of 100% Kona coffee pods subscriptions visit http://www.pookismahi.com. To keep up with Pooki’s Mahi news and access special offers, join our email list and follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@pookismahi). Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance stop cyber-bullying policy.

