Private label tea and single serve coffee pods manufacturer Pooki’s Mahi announced today it continued the partnership with a digital marketing platform to manage content marketing, product messaging and monitoring influencers for its custom private label channel and fast growing brand.

Pooki’s Mahi has a three-phase process and strict vendor requirements. Less than one percent of initial number of companies considered make it to third and final review phase. The digital marketing platform has been delivering Pooki’s Mahi product and private label brand messaging for over five years.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi extended an existing partnership with a technology platform to manage Pooki’s Mahi brand, traditional press and media advocates and grow existing brand influencers. Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in single serve coffee subscriptions and the improved platform managing custom promotional products and private label coffee and tea brands. Pooki’s Mahi lead times are faster than most single serve manufacturing competitors. Pooki’s Mahi is adding Kona coffee suppliers that are a cultural fit, consistently deliver and embraces using technology to be efficient. Pooki’s Mahi is growing without taking a loan or venture funding and has consistently landed large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders.”

Pooki’s Mahi is improving the overall digital marketing with approved vendors that identify/manage brand influencers, distribute product messaging and takes an analytics approach to measure engagement. The digital marketing platform vendor managed online and offline media, distributed content and product messaging to brand advocates globally. Pooki’s Mahi will leverage the updated digital marketing vendor’s platform to introduce private label coffee pods and single serve teas to new promotional products customers.

What Pooki’s Mahi private label resellers and promotional products customers can expect:



Cohesive global outreach effort introducing new private label products.

Consistent product messaging for brand influencers advocating Pooki’s Mahi custom products.

Increased brand outreach on print and online for approved private label resellers.

Increased engagement with traditional and online brand influencers.

Improved integration into Pooki’s Mahi custom private label platform.

Improved launches integrating red carpet events, celebrities influencing Pooki’s Mahi Kona coffee pods and single serve teas, and private label resellers.

Pooki’s Mahi is already delivering against the 2017 roadmap. The digital marketing vendor improved platform will increase the Silicon Valley startup’s brand. Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to the improved platform managing messaging for custom promotional products, private label coffee and single serve teas.

