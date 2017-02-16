Private label tea and single serve coffee pods manufacturer Pooki’s Mahi announced today it introduced its private label catalogue to educate resellers and promotional product customers on sustainable materials used to produce Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee pods and single serve teas.

The Silicon Valley startup produces luxury sustainable single serve tea and coffee pods. Pooki’s Mahi custom promotional products catalogue provides private label resellers detailed information on private label products and materials used in the sustainable pods. Customers new to the single serve coffee pod market are not aware it is easy to create recyclable sustainable coffee pods or single serve teas without the high minimum requirements.

Private label resellers have access to the entire luxury coffees and award-winning teas in the private label channel. Most single serve coffee pod manufacturers do not provide transparent pricing. Private label customers have two options to design and launch single serve teas or luxury coffee.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO says, “Pooki’s Mahi released the private label and custom promotional products catalogue to assist approved distributors with selling Pooki’s Mahi’s private label coffee pods and custom tea single serves. Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in single serve coffee subscriptions and the improved platform managing custom promotional products and private label coffee and tea brands. Pooki’s Mahi lead times are faster than most single serve manufacturing competitors. Pooki’s Mahi is adding Kona coffee suppliers that are a cultural fit, consistently deliver and embraces using technology to be efficient. Pooki’s Mahi is growing without taking a loan or venture funding and has consistently landed large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders.”

What Pooki’s Mahi private label customer can expect:



Transparent pricing overview for custom promotional products and private label coffee pods.

Overview to creating promotional products or private label single serve tea.

Materials used to produce sustainable single serve tea or coffee pods.

Artwork requirements.

Luxury coffees and high quality teas available for custom private labelling.

Pooki’s Mahi private label catalogue is designed to help custom promotional products distributors and private label resellers understand Pooki’s Mahi single serve supply chain capabilities and have insight to the new product introductions. Approved reseller distributors can resell Pooki’s Mahi custom product line.

For use in 1.0 and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki’s Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based single serve coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee pods and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, single serve tea visit http://www.custom.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance stop cyber-bullying policy.

Contact Information

Pooki’s Mahi

support(at)pookismahi(dot)com

###