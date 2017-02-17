Private label coffee pods and single serve tea manufacturer Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is expanding Hawaiian Kona coffee pods collection with luxury coffee pods like Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee for its private label brand and custom promotional products customers.

Pooki’s Mahi continues to deliver on 2017 roadmap. Pooki’s Mahi custom private label and promotional products customers want a variety of luxury coffee options to produce sustainable single serve coffee pods. Today, there are very few luxury coffees in a sustainable coffee pod. Most luxury coffees are sold in whole bean form.

The Silicon Valley startup is focused on expanding Pooki’s Mahi custom promotional products and private label customer base. Private label coffee customers with a strong foundation of introducing products online or as part of a launch event requested additional hard-to-find coffees. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on sourcing high quality coffee beans from approved coffee suppliers for the private label coffee products.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO, Les Magsalay-Zeller says, “Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in single serve coffee subscriptions and the improved platform managing custom promotional products and private label coffee brands. Pooki’s Mahi lead times are faster than most single serve manufacturing competitors. Pooki’s Mahi is expanding luxury coffee suppliers that are a cultural fit, consistently deliver and embraces using technology to be efficient. Pooki’s Mahi has consistently landed large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders.

What Pooki’s Mahi private label customers can expect:



Available for purchase as a variety pack on select marketplaces.

Pricing has been tentatively set for select marketplaces, private label distributors and custom promotional products customers.

Complimentary shipping to the Lower 48 US states.

Luxury single serve coffee pods will be available to the wholesale coffee club in limited release.

Luxury coffee pods are available to private label and customer promotional products customers.

Luxury coffee pods collection will include Jamaica Blue Mountain, Central American and South American coffees that placed well in cupping competitons

Luxury single serve coffee pods will be available in future celebrity gift suites.

Pooki’s Mahi has strict process to review coffee suppliers. Pooki’s Mahi select coffee suppliers that embraces technology, is a culture fit, passes the lengthy due diligence process, and has a track record of consistently fulfilling orders.

For use in 1.0 and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki’s Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based single serve coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, single serve tea visit http://www.custom.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance stop cyber-bullying policy.

