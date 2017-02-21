Pooki's Mahi approves 2017 Roadmap Pooki’s Mahi expects approved vendors and suppliers to deliver a positive return. Underperforming resellers, vendors and suppliers provide very poor customer experiences; underperforming firms are replaced with companies that deliver services.

Private label coffee and tea manufacturer Pooki’s Mahi announced today it replaced underperforming vendors and coffee suppliers with qualified firms to deliver an improved customer experience in 2017 across the core channels. Pooki’s Mahi 2017 roadmap includes revamped single serve teas, an upgraded technology platform, a cohesive digital marketing and a robust luxury coffees for the private label coffee customers.

Pooki’s Mahi 2017 roadmap and budgets were approved in late 2016. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering a cohesive customer experience to its subscribers, retailers and custom private label customers in 2017. The private label distributor of Hawaiian Kona coffee pods identified and replaced vendors and suppliers that did not meet the Silicon Valley’s startup’s expectations.

Pooki’s Mahi’s growth is attributed to an increase in Hawaiian Kona coffee subscriptions, customer retention rate and sales from custom promotional products and private label coffee pods.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi expects approved vendors and suppliers to deliver a positive return within three months. Underperforming resellers, vendors and suppliers provide a very poor customer experience. Pooki’s Mahi replaces firms with companies that consistently deliver high quality services. Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in single serve coffee subscriptions and the improved platform managing custom promotional products and private label coffee brands. Pooki’s Mahi lead times are faster than most single serve manufacturing competitors. Pooki’s Mahi is adding Kona coffee suppliers that are a cultural fit, consistently deliver and embraces using technology to be efficient. Pooki’s Mahi consistently lands large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders.”

Pooki’s Mahi has a three-phase process for all vendors and suppliers. Pooki’s Mahi selects vendors and suppliers with a successful track record to fulfill an approved business need. The final phase requires an end-to-end system test to review technology platforms, architecture, customer success process and cross-functional teams. Less than one percent of initial number of companies considered make it to the third and final review phase.

What Pooki’s Mahi customers can expect in 2017:



Improved technology platform hosting subscriptions, mobile and ecommerce sites.

Learning centers to educate customers on Pooki’s Mahi Hawaiian Kona coffee pods.

Learning center dedicated to custom promotional products and private label tea or coffee pods.

Cohesive product messaging between social media, launch events and custom promotional products and private label roadshows.

Consistent pricing between Pooki’s Mahi approved marketplace resellers.

Prioritized fulfillment for orders from repeat customers, subscribers and custom private label customers purchasing directly from Pooki’s Mahi.

Repeat coffee subscribers, private label distributors, and custom single serve coffee and tea customers influenced Pooki’s Mahi 2017 roadmap. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering against a robust product roadmap. Pooki’s Mahi partners with firms to exceed customer expectations.

For use in 1.0 and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki’s Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are showcased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, single serve tea visit http://www.custom.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance stop cyber-bullying policy.

Contact Information

Pooki’s Mahi

support(at)pookismahi(dot)com

###