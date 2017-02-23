Private label coffee and single serve manufacturer Pooki’s Mahi announced today it automated assessing vendors and Kona coffee suppliers resulting in saving six to nine months from the over-all review process. The Silicon Valley startup has a very lengthy process to review vendors and coffee suppliers. Automating the initial process to obtain basic information enables Pooki’s Mahi to focus on qualified firms that are a cultural fit.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO explains, “Pooki’s Mahi has very high expectations from approved vendors and suppliers. Vendors and suppliers are expected to generate a positive ROI immediately and within three months, consistently deliver quality services and abide to Pooki’s Mahi Zero Tolerance Policy. Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in single-serve coffee subscriptions and the improved platform managing custom promotional products and private label coffee brands. Pooki’s Mahi will add vendors or suppliers that are a cultural fit, consistently deliver and embraces using technology to be efficient. Pooki’s Mahi consistently land large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders.”

Vendors and coffee suppliers interested in becoming an approved company can apply directly on Pooki’s Mahi. Pooki’s Mahi holds vendors and product suppliers to a very high standard. Vendors and coffee suppliers must fill out the form. Pooki’s Mahi vendor and coffee supplier application is lengthy. The application is designed to quickly weed out firms that do not use a secure platform to conduct business or lack utilizing technology to expand brand or launch new products.

Pooki’s Mahi has a three-phase process for all vendors and suppliers. Pooki’s Mahi selects vendors and suppliers with a successful track record to fulfill an approved business need. The final phase requires an end-to-end system test to review technology platforms, architecture, customer success process and cross-functional teams. Less than one percent of initial number of companies considered make it to the third and final review phase.

What Pooki’s Mahi vendors and suppliers can expect:



Vendors and coffee suppliers must apply before Pooki’s Mahi conducts business with the company.

Approved vendors and coffee suppliers consistently deliver against Pooki’s Mahi very high standards.

Pooki’s Mahi will have a preferred vendor or coffee supplier with several firms as a backup source.

The third and final phase in the review process does not guarantee business from Pooki’s Mahi.

If selected as a preferred company, vendors and coffee wholesale suppliers must e-sign a Master Supplier Agreement.

All vendors and coffee wholesale suppliers will be measured.

Pooki’s Mahi is focused on continuously improving an already efficient supply chain using technology and partnering with firms that are a cultural fit.

