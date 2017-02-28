Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is adding another fulfillment center dedicated to larger retail customers with custom single serve tea and private label coffee orders. The additional fulfillment center is dedicated to support growth from the custom private label manufacturer of sustainable Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee pods, single serve teas.

Pooki’s Mahi kicked off an assessment for a fulfillment center dedicated to handle private label and custom promotional products for the larger customers in 2014. Several fulfillment centers in the current distribution network fulfillment partner exhibited a pattern of inconsistent delivery, receiving errors and questionable accounting of inventory.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Leslie Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Some errors included but not limited to orders not shipping out on the estimated time, incorrect product sent to large retail customers. Pooki’s Mahi team interviewed over 100 firms and none have met the expectations. There are more fulfillment centers eager to fulfill B2C than B2B orders, do not have a global footprint or lack the technical prowess for web-based EDI, XML and reporting capabilities. Pooki’s Mahi continues to evaluate operations and fulfillment companies to ensure firms consistently supports the growth from bigger orders from larger customers in the wholesale, corporate and custom private label channels.”

Pooki’s Mahi custom private label channel is experiencing tremendous growth. Today larger private label coffee orders and single serve teas ship from Pooki’s Mahi manufacturing facilities or a distribution center. Larger customers have unique requests like drop shipping orders or special bundling of Kona coffee pods and single serve teas. The requests is an additional costs added to the overall base price of Pooki’s Mahi Kona coffee pods and single serve tea. The new fulfillment center is dedicated to large customer orders.

What Pooki’s Mahi larger customers can expect in 2017:



Fulfillment center is dedicated to larger customers with unique fulfillment requirements.

Pooki’s Mahi will ship private label Hawaiian Kona coffee pods directly from the new distribution center by mid-2017.

Complimentary freight shipping within Lower 48 states is included.

Standard B2C or B2B orders will continue to ship from the existing fulfillment centers.

Pooki’s Mahi is focused on continuously improving an already efficient supply chain using technology and partnering with firms that are a cultural fit.

For use in 1.0 and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki’s Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based single serve coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

