Silicon Valley Pooki’s Mahi Introduces White Truffle Variety Pack

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is adding a variety pack of truffle salts to the Customer For Life program, private label spice collection and to its salt collection. The variety pack is dedicated to reward Pooki’s Mahi repeat customers and to support growth from the custom private label products channel.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi Truffle Variety Pack is sold on approved resellers, select online platforms and available to Pooki’s Mahi repeat customers. The truffle salt variety pack will be available to customers with complimentary shipping included. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on launching more variety packs to customers. Pooki’s Mahi Truffle Salt Variety Pack debuted at 2014’s Honoring the Emmys® Red Carpet Celebrity event.”

Pooki’s Mahi variety pack salt collection is carefully sourced and continuously improved based on customer feedback. Pooki’s Mahi salts have flavorful profiles ranging from bright citruses to savory truffles. Pooki’s Mahi continues to evaluate truffle salt product offerings against feedback evaluated by Pooki’s Mahi Customer Advisory Board for products.

Today customers can purchase Pooki’s Mahi truffle salt variety pack at approved marketplaces, resellers and online.

Pooki’s Mahi variety pack of truffle salts include:

1. Four different salts in 4 oz. jars. Each jar has a protective seal and packaged in an ecommerce ship ready packaging.

2. Black Truffle Salt – The prized black truffles are delicately blended with sea salt to bring rich, earthy flavor to customer cooking.

3. White Truffle Salt – Alba White Truffles mixed with sea salt to intensify aroma and flavors from the Italian mushroom.

4. Himalayan Pink Salt can be used as finishing salt, an exotic rub for grilled dishes or to add flavor to roasted dishes.

5. Alderwood Smoked Salt is full of aroma with a distinctive sweet and smoky flavor that gives meat and vegetables extra flavor.

6. White Truffle Salts and Black Truffle Salts are available to private label customers looking to create a custom logo product for luxury gift bags or event swag bags.

7. Complimentary shipping to the Lower 48 states included

Pooki’s Mahi is focused on continuously improving an already efficient supply chain using technology. The private label products manufacturer is highly selective and keen on consistently launching new products for customers looking for custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi truffle salt variety pack debuted at several Red Carpet Events.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serves pods. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes. Pooki's Mahi's Kona coffee pods, white truffle salts and private label teas have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii with final manufacturing inspections in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

