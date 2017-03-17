Private label Pooki's Mahi Kona coffee pods for your next event. Online retailers do not protect Pooki’s Mahi brand or products from unapproved resellers. It costs an average of $25,000 to provide support to customer who bought defective products from unapproved resellers. Past News Releases RSS Silicon Valley Pooki’s Mahi...

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it authorized approved resellers pods, private label tea pods] to run aggressive pricing on the Amazon marketplace platform to prevent sales of Pooki’s Mahi prized 100% Kona coffee pods.

Companies must apply directly at Pooki’s Mahi to resell Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee pods, private label teas and black or white truffle salts. The Silicon Valley startup approved less than 1% of applicants to resell Pooki’s Mahi private label products. All orders have an order number and are tracked in various Pooki’s Mahi systems. Pooki’s Mahi will not provide customer support from unapproved reseller orders.

“Pooki’s Mahi’s growth is attributed to an increase in 100% Kona coffee subscriptions, orders from the private label products platform and the company’s drive to consistently deliver high customer value. Pooki’s Mahi manufacturers luxury 100% Kona coffee pods, private label tea in sustainable pods and white truffle salts. Unapproved resellers tarnishes Pooki’s Mahi luxury brand. Online retailers on Amazon’s marketplace are interested in quick revenue profits; marketplaces do not protect manufacturers brand. It costs Pooki’s Mahi an average of $25,000 to ship a replacement product, provide customer support to a customer who bought the defective product and to file and follow up on several different policy violation cases. Pooki’s Mahi has a bounty program for unapproved resellers. Pooki’s Mahi rewards customers who document and report unapproved resellers to Pooki’s Mahi Customer Success Center,” explains Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller.

Pooki’s Mahi received an influx of complaints from customers who purchased 100% Kona coffee pods from unauthorized resellers. Unauthorized resellers shipped defective product, a different product or filed refund requests. It costs the Silicon Valley startup at minimum of $25000 to service, correct product listings and ensure the customer is not served defective product. Affiliate marketers and bloggers from Amazon’s affiliate marketing platform are not approved resellers. Pooki’s Mahi sent notices to the Amazon marketplace to take down listings form unapproved resellers. Pooki’s Mahi provides support to customers who purchased from a Pooki’s Mahi listing regardless of the marketplace.

Unapproved resellers undercuts Pooki’s Mahi brand, Kona coffee pods and run aggressive negative product review campaigns on marketplaces like Amazon. Pooki’s Mahi’s repeat customers and brand advocates complained about the poor customer experience.

Pooki’s Mahi executives completes lengthy due diligence on all businesses looking to resell Pooki’s’ Mahi Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee pods. Less than 1% are approved. 99% of the applicants are missing the Tax ID, Resellers Permit and the Business Insurance.

What Pooki’s Mahi customers of 100% Kona coffee pods, custom tea bundles should expect:

1. Prices will change dramatically to combat cyber bullies, unauthorized resellers and online resellers who facilitate unauthorized resellers.

2. Buy directly from Pooki’s Mahi; Kona coffee pods are 2.0 and 1.0 single serve coffee makers compatible.

3. Buy from a “Sold by Pooki’s Mahi” listing on online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Jet, etc.

4. Pooki’s Mahi has not approved resellers on Walmart, Jet, etc.

5. Pooki’s Mahi owns merchandising on online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Jet, etc.

6. All orders have an order number and are tracked in various Pooki’s Mahi systems.

7. Pooki’s Mahi will not provide customer support from unapproved reseller orders.

8. Pooki’s Mahi assigned unique UPC and SKU for all bundles.

9. Pooki’s Mahi Bundle of Hawaiian Islands teas are sold under UPC #812283020763; protected by Pooki’s Mahi trademark.

The Silicon Valley startup requires business to apply to resell Pooki’s Mahi’s prized 100% Kona coffee pods. Interested resellers must submit a Tax ID, business resellers permit and business insurance at the time of the application.

Pooki’s Mahi prefers fewer high quality resellers that understand digital marketing and have an existing customer base. Pooki’s Mahi is not interested in onboarding resellers that do not follow Pooki’s Mahi reseller policies.

