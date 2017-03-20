Pooki’s Mahi™ Launches Truffle Salts for Private Label Spice Customers

Pooki's Mahi Private Label Spices - White Truffle Salts, Black Truffle Salts Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in subscribers for the 100% Kona coffee subscriptions, private label products orders and brand recognition for high end luxury custom products. Past News Releases RSS Pooki’s Mahi™ Prevents Unapproved...

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is offering a private label spices collection for customers looking for a turn-key solution for custom products used in gift bags, or swag bags in product launch events. Minimum required for private label products and custom logo products.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi is experiencing tremendous growth due to an increase in subscribers for the 100% Kona coffee subscriptions, private label products orders and brand recognition for high end luxury custom products. Pooki’s Mahi lead times are faster than most private label spice manufacturers. Pooki’s Mahi supply chain has delivered consistently. Pooki’s Mahi is growing without taking outside funding and has consistently landed large customer accounts. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering high customer value to a growing subscriber base consistently.”

Currently Pooki’s Mahi offers white truffle salts and black truffle salts in the private label spice collection. Pooki’s Mahi truffle savory truffle salts are carefully sourced and continuously improved to meet customer requirements. Pooki’s Mahi white truffle salts and black truffle salts are not flavored. Black truffle salts contain five percent of black truffles. The prized black truffles are delicately blended with sea salt to bring rich, earthy flavor to customer cooking. White truffle salts contain five percent of Alba Italian truffles. Alba White Truffles mixed with sea salt to intensify aroma and flavors from the Italian mushroom.

Pooki’s Mahi private label spices collection is a turnkey solution for customers looking to add a logo for luxury products. Minimums required for all custom private label spice orders. Private label spices will include an ecommerce box, shipping to the Lower 48 states and the customer’s logo. The customer’s logo replaces Pooki’s Mahi branded logos. Samples provided to customers with a paid order. Each private label spice are packed in four ounce jars with a protective seal.

Today customers can purchase Pooki’s Mahi black or white truffle salts at approved marketplaces, resellers and online.

What private label customers can expect from Pooki’s Mahi Private Label Spices:

1. Customers can self generate quotes from Pooki’s Mahi private label products platform.

2. Low quantities for custom logo product order.

3. Minimum quantities for custom promotional products

4. Higher quantities required for private label product orders.

5. One price for truffle salt, jar, label, packaging, product information, shipping.

6. Truffle salts in 4 oz. jars. Each jar has a protective seal and packaged in an ecommerce ship ready packaging.

7. Complimentary shipping to the Lower 48 states.

8. Customers that want to design a label or change the jar must pay the private label spice price.

9. White Truffle Salt and Black Truffle salt is available to private label customers looking to create a custom logo product for luxury gift bags or event swag bags.

Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering high quality private label products customers consistently as well as improve an already efficient supply chain using technology. Pooki’s Mahi has strict requirements on selecting large customers to manufacture private label products.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serves pods. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii with final manufacturing inspections in US before distributing to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, pods pricing, single serve tea visit http://www.custom.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching private label products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance stop cyber-bullying policy.

