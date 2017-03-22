Pooki's Mahi approves 2017 Roadmap Pooki’s Mahi has a 100% success rate fulfilling orders correctly for the past 12 months. Orders that require unique packing slips or have packaging requirements adds cost and increases the number of errors introduced to fulfilling an order. Past News Releases RSS Pooki’s Mahi™ Launches Truffle...

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it standardized fulfillment policy for all marketplaces. The upgraded fulfillment policy ensures operations teams from various distribution center meet target operations and supply chain metrics.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay explains, “Pooki’s Mahi requires consistency from fulfillment and distribution partners. Pooki’s Mahi has high expectations and target metrics for order defect rate, cancellation rate and late shipment rate. Pooki’s Mahi has a 100% success rate fulfilling orders correctly for the past 12 months. Orders that require unique packing slips or have packaging requirements adds cost and increases the number of errors introduced to fulfilling an order.”

The Silicon Valley executive continues, “Pooki’s Mahi plans to add additional fulfillment centers with a robust technical platform to handle B2B customer orders through an API. Pooki’s Mahi will work with fulfillment and distribution firms that have a global footprint, a cultural fit, demonstrate technical prowess and consistently meets the fulfillment target metrics. Pooki’s Mahi continues to evaluate operations and fulfillment partners to ensure growth can be supported due to larger custom orders from Pooki’s Mahi wholesale, corporate, private label and distribution channels.”

Large retail customers are impacted the most. Pooki’s Mahi measures fulfillment centers by time to fulfill an order, order defect rate, cancellation rate, late shipment rate, valid tracking number and return dissatisfaction rate. It takes Pooki’s Mahi fulfillment team between 30 minutes to two business days to fulfill orders.

What Pooki’s Mahi customers can expect in 2017:

1. Two business days to fulfill orders from marketplaces that don’t require special packaging, packing slips or inserts.

2. Three business days to fulfill orders from online retailers with unique packaging requirements.

3. Unique packaging requirements include but not limited to special packing slips, adding marketing collateral, special bundling or using a non-standard Pooki’s Mahi ecommerce packaging.

4. Complimentary expedited shipping is reserved for orders coming from PookisMahi.com, subscribers, private label orders.

5. Fedex is Pooki’s Mahi approved transportation carrier; Silicon Valley startup will use distributor approved carriers for last mile delivery.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee pods, private label tea pods and spices are sold online and through approved resellers. Consistent fulfillment enables Pooki’s Mahi to focus on launching new products and introducing brand advocates and celebrities to new private label products like the upcoming sustainable tea pods, Matcha Matcha Man collection or white truffle salts.

Pooki’s Mahi is focused on continuously improving an already efficient supply chain using technology. The private label products manufacturer selects vendors and suppliers that are a cultural fit and consistently delivers high quality products or services. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on delivering a consistent customer experience.

For use in 1.0 and 2.0 single serve coffee makers. Pooki's Mahi, The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki’s Mahi.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, pods pricing, cost of single serve tea pods visit Pooki's Mahi Private Label Products platform. Buy Kona coffee subscriptions at http://subscriptions.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance for firms engaged in cyber-bullying, cyber-criminal, slander, negative reviews, or cultural discrimination.

