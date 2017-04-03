Silicon Valley Pooki’s Mahi™ Improves Digital Marketing Partners

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is over-hauling digital marketing partners to deliver a cohesive customer experience online, expand brand recognition and to integrate customer journey into the messaging.

Les Magsalay-Zeller, Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO explains, “Pooki’s Mahi has been implementing the 2017 company roadmap which resulted in an increase in coffee subscribers, repeat customers from brand recognition for manufacturing luxury private label products. A top priority for Pooki’s Mahi is to integrate digital marketing, technology, and supply chain. Launching new products correctly the first time is one of Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto. New products launched correctly enables Pooki’s Mahi celebrities, brand advocates, athletes, top online retailers and over 1000 private label distributors to become better brand influencers. Pooki’s Mahi could not go to market with events, press, traditional media, TV sponsors, etc. if new or upgraded products like the prized 100% Kona coffee pods or private label tea pods are not ready.”

The Silicon Valley startup executive continues, “Pooki’s Mahi interviewed over 50 digital marketing vendors. None met the high expectations. Vendors selected for various digital marketing capabilities is part of rebuilding Pooki’s Mahi architecture and infrastructure. The upgraded architecture will better service the larger online retailers and private label distributors reselling Pooki’s Mahi’s custom Kona coffee pods, private label tea pods or white truffle salts.”

Pooki’s Mahi conducted a very lengthy pilot test from 2014 to 2016 experimenting which platform delivered value while measuring digital marketing partners. The Silicon Valley startup eliminated underperforming or wasteful customer acquisition tools. Pooki’s Mahi strict vendor and supplier assessment enables the company to focus on upgrading the technology platform with approved firms. Firms must apply online to be considered as an approved vendor or supplier.

Pooki’s Mahi goal for 2017 is to completely integrate technology, digital marketing, and product launches with an already efficient supply chain. Aligning to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto enables Pooki’s Mahi network of celebrities, athletes, foodies and repeat customers to become better brand influencers. The Silicon Valley startup aims to launch updated site with an integrated collaboration platform for creatives, product messaging and measuring brand influencers in 2017.

What Pooki’s Mahi customers can expect in 2017:

1. Events, roadshows, customer programs and marketing campaigns are posted on Pooki’s Mahi Facebook.

2. Eliminating newsletter sign ups on Pooki’s Mahi platform; newsletter sign ups were abused by aloha islands competitors and firms engaged in cyber-criminal activities. Newsletters reserved for private label and wholesale coffee club customers.

3. Product launch details shared on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

4. Product information shared on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook via buyable buttons.

5. Latest news on Pooki’s Mahi brand influencers, brand advocates will be shared on Twitter, Facebook.

6. Eliminated campaigns using bloggers for product reviews.

7. Bloggers must apply to write about Pooki’s Mahi products and pay for shipping 1 box of variety pack.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee pods, private label tea pods and spices are sold online and through approved resellers.

The Silicon Valley based private label products manufacturer is focused on improving customer experience without overwhelming existing customer base. Pooki’s Mahi implementing designs from creative and technology vendors that passed a lengthy vetting process in 2016. Pooki’s Mahi has been generating revenues. The profitable company has already set new records in operations, sales, and supply chain in Q1 2017. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on continuously improving an already efficient supply chain using technology and partnering with firms that are a cultural fit.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii with manufacturing inspections in US before being distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, pods pricing, cost of single serve tea pods visit Pooki's Mahi Private Label Products platform. Buy Kona coffee subscriptions at http://subscriptions.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance for firms engaged in cyber-bullying, cyber-criminal, slander, negative reviews, or cultural discrimination.

