Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it expanded its popular Kona coffee pods by offering sustainable tea pods with popular tropical tea flavors from the Hawaiian Islands in a variety pack. The sustainable tea pods will launch in a limited release and ready to ship mid-2017 at a red carpet event.

Pooki’s Mahi’s private label tea pods collection is available for customers looking for a turn-key solution for custom products used in award gift bags, or celebrity swag bags in product launch events. Minimums required for private label products and custom logo products.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi new private label tea pods product line is a roadmap item approved to launch in 2017. Comprehensive roadmap planning is a common practice widely used by product, manufacturing and supply chain organizations in high technology corporations headquartered in Silicon Valley. Feedback from repeat customers, top online retailers and brand influencers are incorporated into portfolio planning before starting discussions on the future roadmap. Pooki’s Mahi always over achieves and beats roadmap goals set in the previous year.”

The Silicon Valley executive continues, “Pooki’s Mahi over-hauled the loose-leaf teas and single serve tea bags by replacing it with sustainable tea pods. High quality loose leaf teas ready to brew in a pod made from 99% mesh, 1% recyclable plastic. Compostable pods are available for Pooki’s Mahi private label tea customers. Each tea pod is individually wrapped to preserve freshness and provide customers ample opportunity to interact with high quality teas. Pooki’s Mahi has always been mindful of the environment. Pooki’s Mahi prized Hawaiian Kona coffee pods are environmentally friendly, individually wrapped in food grade film and packaged in an ecommerce approved shipping box. Pooki’s Mahi does not recommend purchasing teas in the enclosed white or black plastic cups. White or black plastic cups are never recyclable and the manufacturer of the white or black cups are killing the environment.”

“Pooki’s Mahi is growing without taking a loan or venture funding and has consistently landed large customer accounts. This is attributed to Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto on operation efficiency, technology transparency and execution led by strong cross functional leaders,” says Les Magsalay-Zeller.

The luxury private label manufacturer is very mindful of the environment and sustainability. Pooki’s Mahi’s private label tea pods variety pack will have tropical fruit flavors popular in Hawaii, South Pacific and tropical islands. The tropical custom tea flavors include mango, passion fruit, pineapple, hibiscus, honey, guava, ginseng, coconut, and vanilla.

Pooki’s Mahi upgraded tea pods is focused on caffeine free teas made from higher quality ingredients list that will have an aromatic mixture of super fruits, dried herbs, and nuts for a refreshing antioxidant drink. The improved tea formula individually wrapped in a sustainable mesh pod. Caffeine level, allergy warnings, and specific tea ingredients helps customers interact with Pooki’s Mahi tea pods. The mesh pod brings out a better flavor unlike the formulated powder tea in many tea single serves sold in black or white non-recyclable plastic cups.

What private label customers can expect from Pooki’s Mahi sustainable caffeine free tea pods:

1. Sold as 1 tea variety pack – mango, passion fruit, pineapple, hibiscus, honey, guava, ginseng, coconut

2. Higher quality ingredient list, improved formula, sustainable pod, mesh cup

3. Private label customers have access to entire custom caffeine free tea blends.

4. Private label and custom products customers have access to entire catalogue.

5. Target price for Variety Pack $29.99 - $35.99 or $1.25 - $1.50; shipping included on PookisMahi.com. Customers must pay for shipping if purchased on other online retailers.

6. Target private label price $2.15 - $2.50 for low minimums, box, label, individually wrap.

7. Available on PookisMahi.com and through approved online retailers Overstock, Walmart, Jet, Amazon.

8. Amazon will have a higher price to combat cyber-bullying, listing squatters, unauthorized resellers.

9. Resellers must apply to resell Pooki’s Mahi custom aloha islands tea pods.

10. Pooki’s Mahi tea pods will be introduced to celebrities and brand advocates at a red carpet event.

The Silicon Valley private label manufacturer is very selective in selecting master brewers, growers and suppliers that produce high quality teas that consistently win awards. Pooki’s Mahi teas have a unique flavorful profile that cannot be found in other tea offerings. There are no compromises when it comes to quality. Pooki’s Mahi is focused on higher quality ingredients. Pooki’s Mahi does not artificially flavor its teas.

Pooki's Mahi™, ﻿The PMO Practice and Matcha Matcha Man are trademarks of Pooki's Mahi.

The Academy Awards® is a registered trademark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®. The Gift Suites where Pooki’s Mahi’s products are show cased are not authorized by and is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, The Academy Awards®, or any of its official partners or vendors.

About Pooki’s Mahi:

Pooki’s Mahi™ is a Silicon Valley-based private label coffee pods and custom promotional products manufacturer offering Hawaiian 100% Kona coffee and award-winning private label teas in sustainable single serve cups. Private label brands partner with Pooki’s Mahi for the efficient supply chain, go to market launch and new product introduction expertise. Since its online launch in 2013, Pooki’s Mahi products have been a favorite of customers, charities, celebrities and athletes and have been featured at red carpet events including Celebrity Gift Suites and athletes and seen on several television shows. Pooki’s Mahi’s mission is to revolutionize the supply chain ecosystem to make it efficient by using technology in bringing the highest quality Kona coffees into the market in a sustainable, compostable cup. Hawaiian coffees are harvested/roasted in Hawaii, single serve cup manufactured in US and distributed to several fulfillment centers in the US.

For more information on Pooki’s Mahi custom private label coffee, pods pricing, cost of single serve tea pods visit Pooki's Mahi Private Label Products platform. Buy Kona coffee subscriptions at http://subscriptions.pookismahi.com. Follow Pooki’s Mahi on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to keep up with news insights to launching custom promotional products. Pooki’s Mahi has a zero tolerance for firms engaged in cyber-bullying, cyber-criminal, slander, negative reviews, or cultural discrimination. The relentless negative campaigns, slander and IP bullying resulted in irreparable harm.

