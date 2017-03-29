Pooki's Mahi overhauls brand influencer outreach program Pooki’s Mahi partnered with discovery platforms to expand the brand through bloggers. None of the bloggers wrote quality content that drove a significant amount of new traffic which converted to sales and repeat customers.

Silicon Valley startup Pooki’s Mahi announced today it is aligning brand outreach activities to 2017 roadmap and cultural manifesto; drives a cohesive customer experience online and expand brand recognition from qualified brand influencers.

Pooki’s Mahi Founder/CEO Les Magsalay-Zeller explains, “Pooki’s Mahi has been implementing the 2017 company roadmap which resulted in an increase in coffee subscribers, repeat customers from brand recognition for manufacturing luxury private label products. A top priority for Pooki’s Mahi is to integrate digital marketing, technology, and supply chain. Launching new products correctly the first time is part of Pooki’s Mahi cultural manifesto. New products launched correctly enables Pooki’s Mahi celebrities, brand advocates, athletes, top online retailers and over 1000 private label distributors to become better brand influencers. Pooki’s Mahi could not go to market with events, press, traditional media, TV sponsors, etc. if new or upgraded products like the prized 100% Kona coffee pods or private label tea pods are not ready.”

The Silicon Valley executive explains, “Pooki’s Mahi partnered with discovery platforms to expand the brand through bloggers. None of the bloggers wrote quality content that drove a significant amount of new traffic which converted to sales and repeat customers.”

Pooki’s Mahi does not have an official brand influencer outreach program facilitated by the startup. Pooki’s Mahi partnered with product discovery platforms to identify bloggers who will write quality content to expand Pooki’s Mahi brand of luxury 100% Kona coffee pods, single serve tea pods and private label spice products.

The Silicon Valley company conducted a lengthy review on all product discovery platform vendors. Pooki’s Mahi terminated discovery platform vendors sending bloggers looking for free products or demanding a monetary fee to place products.

The private label brand’s program eliminates underperforming or wasteful customer acquisition tools. Pooki’s Mahi new brand influencer outreach program will measure the quality of writing, social media engagement and the security of the blogger’s site architecture. Pooki’s Mahi brand influencer outreach program will launch in 2017 as part of the technology platform upgrade. The Silicon Valley startup will consider brand influencers that apply online. Pooki’s Mahi brand program is not open to companies, firms that provide digital marketing products.

What bloggers can expect from Pooki’s Mahi brand influencer outreach program:

1. Pooki’s Mahi brand influencer program will launch in 2017 as part of the technology upgrade.

2. Interested bloggers must apply to write about Pooki’s Mahi products.

3. The application accounts for 70% while the quality of writing is 30% of the overall grade.

4. Approved bloggers must pay $20 for shipping to the Lower 48 states, $100 for shipping to Alaska, Hawaii and market rate for shipping to other countries.

5. Bloggers will receive (1) box of variety pack of 100% Hawaiian Kona coffee pods or soon to launch custom tea flavored pods or newly launched products.

6. Pooki’s Mahi does not offer complimentary samples.

7. Bloggers are graded on sales conversions through a discount code specific to the blogger.

8. Blogger articles will be shared on Twitter, Facebook.

9. No press release.

10. Fedex is Pooki’s Mahi transportation partner.

Pooki’s Mahi’s Kona coffee pods, private label tea pods and private label spices are sold online and through approved resellers.

The Silicon Valley based private label products manufacturer is focused on improving customer experience without overwhelming existing customer base. Pooki’s Mahi implementing designs from creative and technology vendors that passed a lengthy vetting process in 2016.

