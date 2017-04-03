Dr. Tom Pousti

San Diego double board certified plastic surgeon, Tom J. Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, of Pousti Plastic Surgery, is recognized as one of only 100 doctors worldwide to receive the prestigious 2016 RealSelf 100 Award. In 2016, over 82 million people visited RealSelf.com to research cosmetic surgery treatments and to connect with medical professionals.

RealSelf has over 13,000 Board-Certified plastic surgeons, dermatologists and licensed cosmetic dentists included as part of their association, and is the world’s largest consumer resource for plastic and cosmetic surgery information. Considered a top social influencer in plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine by RealSelf, the award and recognition to Dr. Pousti is given for his unwavering commitment to ensuring millions of patients make informed decisions about their cosmetic procedures.

Through his continued participation and engagement on RealSelf.com, Dr. Pousti has demonstrated an outstanding record of online contribution by providing credible and valuable insights in response to consumer questions about elective cosmetic surgery procedures.

With the highest number of doctor recommendations at 1,464 reviews, Dr. Pousti maintains a strong rating at 5 out of 5 stars and is regarded as a highly trusted and credible resource in the plastic surgery community. Additionally, Dr. Pousti offers his professional expertise to the online RealSelf patient community, having answered over 43,000 questions from consumers since joining RealSelf in 2009. Dr. Tom Pousti has received the RealSelf 100 Award each year for the past 6 years, an accomplishment only a small handful of doctors can match.

Dr. Tom Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, is the chief surgeon and medical director of Pousti Plastic Surgery. He is double board certified in both general surgery, and plastic and reconstruction surgery. Dr. Pousti completed his plastic surgery training at Harvard University and trained with expert and world-renowned surgeons at the Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pousti Plastic Surgery specializes in various types of cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast revision, fat reduction, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and other types of revisionary surgery. Dr. Pousti sees patients from across the United States and around the world. He believes in individualizing every surgery to meet and exceed each patient's expectations.

For more information on these procedures, to read patient testimonials, or to learn more about Dr. Pousti and his San Diego practice, please visit their website at http://www.poustiplasticsurgery.com or call (619) 466-8851.

###