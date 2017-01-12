San Diego plastic and cosmetic surgery Practice, Pousti Plastic Surgery, recently launched their new Business page through the RealSelf.com platform, further serving and educating their existing and prospective patient base. The RealSelf platform is designed to educate patients considering surgical procedures including plastic surgery, and helps to connect Practices such as Pousti Plastic Surgery with prospective patients.

The new business page is designed to showcase all aspects of the plastic surgery Practice including additional information about Dr. Tom Pousti and his support staff, the different types of surgical procedures offered and the quality of care delivered. Pousti Plastic Surgery’s established presence both in RealSelf as well as the new Business page offers a complete 360-degree perspective of the people, procedures and care that sets their office apart, giving new patients another opportunity to connect with the Practice.

Dr. Pousti has been a long time contributor to the RealSelf community, with one of the highest response rates of all plastic and cosmetic surgeons across the Country. With over 41,000 individual responses to questions asked by prospective plastic surgery candidates on RealSelf.com, Dr. Pousti is in the top 1% in the Nation for expertly answered questions relating to procedures such as breast augmentation, revisionary breast surgery (such as symmastia, asymmetry, encapsulation, bottoming out, and more), breast reduction surgery, and body sculpting procedures such as tummy tuck, liposuction and mommy makeovers.

Dr. Pousti has the highest number of Doctor recommendations and is also in the top 1% of number of positive patient reviews on RealSelf.com with over 1,400 five-star reviews, further solidifying his professional reputation and unwavering commitment to patient care and procedure quality.

As a contributing member to the RealSelf community since 2009, Dr. Pousti has assisted prospective patients throughout the Nation make confident and educated decisions about the cosmetic surgery procedures they are considering and researching.

Tom Pousti, M.D., F.A.C.S is double board certified in General Surgery as well as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has been a licensed physician for over 23 years and has been in private practice in Southern California for nearly 19 years. Dr. Pousti completed his Plastic Surgery training at Harvard with world-renowned surgeons at The Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. As a San Diego cosmetic surgery and La Jolla plastic surgery specialist, Dr. Pousti focuses on breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and all types of revisionary surgery, and sees patients from all over the United States and worldwide.

For more information on Dr. Tom J. Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, please visit Pousti Plastic Surgery’s website at http://www.poustiplasticsurgery.com or call (619) 466-8851.

