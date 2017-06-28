Powell Dentist Announces Teeth up to 4 Shades WHITER

Doesn’t everybody want to have the brightest and best smile possible?

Until recently, getting significantly whiter teeth has required a lot of time and expense. It used to take multiple visits and long stretches sitting in the dentist chair to achieve a better look. Plus, some of the older processes could cost hundreds of dollars.

Now, with new Zoom Quick Pro by Phillips (only available through dental professionals) Dr. Cheung can make patients’ teeth up to 4 shades whiter in just one visit! And, the cost is very affordable.

This new process is the latest in a long line of products from Phillips designed to make it easier, quicker and much less expensive for folks to get a much brighter smile. Zoom Quick Pro is the result of years of research and work, with the help of dental professionals like Dr. Cheung, to reduce the costs and time required to make teeth whiter.

How Does It Work?

Dr. Cheung, a Powell family dentist, has chosen to offer this treatment to patients because it has been proven through many trials to provide the kind of whitening patients want without major commitments of time and money – not to mention multiple dentist office visits.

Many previously available whitening products had questionable results. These prior treatments required the use of powerful cleaners that had the potential to damage dental enamel. The problem was finding the right combination of cleaning and care using non- harmful materials.

Years of investigation and testing finally generated a process that produces great results without a negative effect on enamel. The science of this new product is amazing!

Zoom Quick Pro is a varnish- like product that is applied to teeth in the dental chair in 15 minutes. 30 minutes later, patients can brush the non-toxic water-soluble varnish away- along with a significant amount of stain.

The process takes only one 15-minute visit and costs only $90 – a lot less time and money than other treatments, especially consumer over-the-counter (OTC) products.

Current or new patients can schedule Zoom Quick Pro visits with Dr. Cheung at the Bright Smile office in Powell, by calling 614-799-9140.

About Bright Smile Dental

Dr. Jerry Cheung is the founder and owner of Bright Smile Dental, a Powell, Ohio Family Dentistry Practice that provides all inclusive services for children, teens, adults, and geriatric patients. Dr. Cheung and the Bright Smile clinical staff provide comprehensive, timely, and affordable dental services under one roof. As a seasoned family dentist, Dr. Cheung has extensive training and experience in pediatric dental care, geriatric oral prosthetics and fixtures, endodontic services, orthodontics, emergency dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry. Patients can get a wide range of services from same-day crowns to on-site smile makeovers.

Bright Smile Powell is conveniently located at 10214 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, OH 43065. To make an appointment, please logon at http://www.brightsmilepowell.com or call 614-799-9140