Power Services Group, Inc. (PSG), headquartered in Anderson, SC, is pleased to announce the joining of the three existing Airco companies, headquartered in Pooler, GA, with Orbital Energy Services (OES), headquartered in Gainesville, GA, and Turbine Generator Maintenance, Inc. (TGM), headquartered in Cape Coral, FL as wholly-owned subsidiaries. These companies have a solid track record and reputation with over 75 years of combined operations.

The parent company for the combined entity will be known as PSG. Together, the companies will provide customers a broad maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solution for all rotating equipment and other critical plant maintenance services. More specifically, PSG’s service offering includes field services, field machining, steam path repairs, valve repair and parts manufacturing, generator inspection and repair, balance of plant maintenance, and specialty code welding. Industries served include power generation (nuclear, fossil, hydro-electric, and wind), industrial, and petrochemical.

“PSG now operates as a turnkey solution provider, setting a new standard of service excellence with an attractive value proposition relative to our competitors. Our safety record, customer focus, proven team, broad service offering, flexibility, and engineered solutions allows us to partner with clients in a manner that has been missing in the marketplace for some time,” said Ronnie Onofry, CEO of Power Services Group.

“Our clients seek a customer-focused, flexible, one-stop-shop for engineering and maintenance services. PSG provides the technical competence required to deliver a more cost-efficient and user-friendly solution. We listen to our customers and work in partnership with them to address the many challenges they face in a very demanding operating environment,” according to Jim Miller, Board Chair of PSG.

PSG is proud to be one of the few remaining U.S.-owned, non-OEM companies in our space. We are confident you will find Power Services Group to be different from other industry players.

ABOUT POWER SERVICES GROUP

Power Services Group (PSG) is a U.S.-based provider of integrated turnkey solutions in the areas of maintenance, repair and overhaul of steam and gas turbine equipment. PSG also provides balance of plant (BoP) services and equipment to support a wide range of industries, including Power Generation, Oil & Gas, and industrial process. PSG leverages the combined experience and legacy knowledge of its affiliated companies—Airco Inc., Turbine Generator Maintenance, and Orbital Energy Services.

For questions or more information on PSG, please call or visit our website at http://www.powerservicesgroup.com.