Poynt's revolutionary countertop terminal It’s a matter of time before the Poynt system will replace terminals altogether, and TransMerit is excited to be first to market the future.

TransMerit Merchant Services announces its partnership with Poynt, the world’s first smart payment terminal. As a part of the pilot program, TransMerit is one of the first to go to market with this revolutionary mobile countertop terminal, replacing the analog, manual-entry terminal. Poynt has chosen to partner with those firms with a proven ability to bring new FinTech products to market. TransMerit, winner of the 2017 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Credit Card Payments Solution, is now a member of the small handful of exclusive Poynt resellers.

“The integration of Poynt provides our merchants with security, simple integration, and dynamic business insights,” says TransMerit Co-founder and Managing Director George Csahiouni. He explains that many merchants live in fear that they will make an investment in their merchant-processing infrastructure, only to have the technology surpassed in a matter of years. TransMerit is confident that Poynt is the future. The all-in-one device (POS, terminal, and integrated PIN entry) is an easy, one-SKU sell for ISOs, which is in stock and suitable for any merchant environment.

The Poynt terminal can of course be customized to reflect any company brand. It is yet another tool TransMerit brings to its clients, and as a small business payment concierge, complements their full suite of business solutions—from the actual technology, to processing, to banking and lending. Adds Csahiouni, “It’s a matter of time before the Poynt system will replace terminals altogether, and TransMerit is excited to be first to market the future.”

About TransMerit Merchant Services

Founded in 2014 and based in Los Angeles, CA, TransMerit Merchant Services is a full-service merchant company serving small and mid-sized businesses. TransMerit offers customized enterprise programs to aid in business development. These solutions include savings on merchant processing rates, equipment, analytics, and merchant cash advances. TransMerit is at the forefront of change in the merchant services business, extending the very latest in programs and equipment for Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Discover. To learn more, visit transmeritmerchantservices.com.

