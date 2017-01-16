Top Pain Management Clinics in Chicago (847) 220-7997 The Superion procedure showed a 79% decrease in leg pain for the complete FDA clinical trial follow up of 4 years!

Top Chicago pain management center, Premier Pain and Spine, is now offering the Superion indirect decompression system for lumbar spinal stenosis. The procedure is performed by the expert, Board Certified physicans at the practice. Call (847) 519-4701 for more information and scheduling.

Since its inception, Premier Pain & Spine has widely been known to set the gold standard in the treatment of chronic pain. With this sterling reputation, the physicians of Premier Pain & Spine are often the first to be consulted as early-adopters of new medical technologies which considerably improve the lives of patients.

Recently, Premier Pain & Spine was hand selected by VertiFlex, Inc. to be one of the very first practices in the United States to offer the revolutionary, minimally-invasive Superion Indirect Decompression System to treat patients who suffer from lumbar spinal stenosis.

Spinal stenosis is one of the most common degenerative spine conditions affecting the United States. Those who suffer from lumbar spinal stenosis often experience pain, numbness, and weakness in their legs and severe low back pain. Until the creation of Superion, there had not been many treatment options available to patients who suffer from lumbar spinal stenosis. The only treatment options consisted of conservative care, such as injections and physical therapy, or invasive surgical procedures.

Superion is designed to bridge this wide gap in treatment options for patients who are not getting satisfactory results from conservative care, but do not want or need to have invasive surgery. The Superion Indirect Decompression System procedure takes about 30-45 minutes to complete and patients often go home within 1-2 hours of the procedure. Furthermore, recovery time is much shorter than invasive surgery so patients can return to their daily routines within 1-2 weeks, free of pain and weakness. Superion is the technology that the world of chronic pain has been waiting for, and it is being aptly performed by the experts at Premier Pain & Spine.

The Superion procedure has been tested in an FDA clinical trial, with 79% reduction in leg pain through four years. The procedure is performed through a small tube the size of a dime. There is a rapid recovery time compared to open surgery.

The titanium implant is placed between the spinous processes of the affected level. Separation of the implant provides an indirect decompression of the spine, which is usually able to free up the nerve roots being pinched for relief.

The Chicago pain management doctors at Premier Pain and Spine are specially trained in the procedure, and it is covered by most major insurance plans including Medicare. Call for an evaluation today to (847) 519-4701 and visit http://ppschicago.com for more information.