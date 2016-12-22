Priscilla Renea What Sound Royalties does is so awesome that people deserve to know that this is an option. You don’t have to sell your publishing or your catalogues; you can stay afloat without having to sacrifice all the things you worked so hard for.

Sound Royalties, LLC, a new breed of company transforming the way music professionals fund their creativity, is excited to announce its newest client – successful songwriter Priscilla Renea. The creative genius behind top hits including Pitbull’s Timber, Fifth Harmony’s Worth It and Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood’s Somethin' Bad, Renea recently partnered with Sound Royalties, LLC for customized funding to help advance her music career.

“For the majority of my career, I had been thinking about the next way to keep my head above water,” said Renea. “Sound Royalties really gave me the freedom to pursue things that I wanted to pursue, because I wanted to pursue them, not because I had to. It gave me space to go and make my record and feel OK with taking a break from writing for other people.”

Created to fill a gaping financing void in the music industry that has often left aspiring and even well-established and successful artists with few attractive options, Sound Royalties, LLC provides non-credit based funding that gives songwriters, musicians and other industry professionals the upfront cash they need to run their businesses while still retaining the rights to their music.

The first service of its kind, Sound Royalties’ innovative, artist-centric programs are catching the attention of top professionals like Renea as the standout solution: “I really feel like what Sound Royalties does is so awesome that people deserve to know that this is an option. You don’t have to sell your publishing or your catalogues; you can stay afloat without having to sacrifice all the things you worked so hard for.”

Sound Royalties CEO and Founder Alex Heiche shared his excitement about Renea joining the company’s growing roster of clients: “Helping songwriters like Priscilla Renea create greater financial security that allows them to focus on their passion for music is exactly why we established Sound Royalties. We are excited to play a small role in Renea’s continued success, and look forward to delivering the same value to many more people who work in the music industry.”

After such a rewarding experience, Renea is now looking to help spread the word to other musicians about Sound Royalties: “If I had known about Sound Royalties a couple of years ago, then my story would be a whole lot different. If I can help somebody avoid going through what I went through by telling them about this, then absolutely I will,” she said. “If people knew that something like this was possible, they would make better decisions, and it would raise the bar for the industry as a whole.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche in 2014, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately owned and funded one-stop source that helps music industry professionals get upfront cash based on future earnings potential while retaining the rights to music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering noncredit-based advances and funding of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million without having to deal with banks or traditional lenders, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre.