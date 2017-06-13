Venture Resorts Announces Scholarship Essay Contest Winners

Venture Resorts (https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com), the largest cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains today announced the winners of its 2017 scholarship essay contest. Two deserving students were awarded scholarships based on their essays.

The 1st Place $2,00- scholarship was awarded to Morgan Noel Weaver of Chapin, SC.

The 2nd Place $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Radhika Rajesh Dalal of Lynnwood, WA .

The winners were chosen from more than 500 submissions in the Venture Resorts scholarship essay contest. Students were asked to submit essays describing how performing volunteer work has affected their lives and shaped their plans for the future.

“We’re thrilled by the number and quality of essays we received,” says Billy Parris, General Manager of Venture Resorts, “It’s truly inspiring to see how many young people are devoting their time to volunteering.”

The essay contest was open to any graduating high school senior or college student enrolled in an undergraduate program for the 2017-2018 school year.

Parris says that his company plans to offer another round of scholarships in the Fall semester.

“We’re committed to giving back to our communities,” says Parris. “Scholarships a great way to do that.”

For more information about this and future Venture Resorts scholarships, visit https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com/scholarship.php.

About Venture Resorts

Venture Resorts is the largest luxury cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 400 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company’s web sites http://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or http://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.