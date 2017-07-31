GetSafe Home Security (https://GetSafe.com), a leading provider of DIY home security and home automation products, has announced the winners of its 2017 private scholarship program. Two students whose lives have been touched by crime were awarded scholarships based on their essays.

The 1st Place $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Julissa Cocco, who will be attending Nassau Community College. Julissa is working to become a defense lawyer and earn her degree at Columbia University as her late father did.

The 2nd Place $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Michelle Harrison, who is attending Iowa Lakes Community College, where she is studying agriculture education.

The winners were chosen from more than 1,000 entries into the GetSafe Home Security scholarship essay contest. Students were asked to submit essays describing a crime that affected them or someone close to them, and how this event affected their life and future plans.

“We read a lot of deeply moving essays from young people,” says Alan Wu, Director of Sales and Marketing for GetSafe Home Security. “It was hard to choose a winner, but ultimately we chose two very deserving students.”

The essay contest was open to any graduating high school senior or college student enrolled in an undergraduate program for the 2017-2018 school year.

Wu says that his company is committed to helping young people.

“We want to help people live better and more secure lives,” says Wu. “Helping young people get an education is part of that.”

