SunDoc Filings Announces Winners of Its 2017 Scholarships

SunDoc Filings (https://www.sundocumentfilings.com), a business filings company that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs form corporations and limited liability companies, has announced the winners of its 2017 private scholarship essay contest. The company has awarded scholarships of $2,000 and $1,000 value to two deserving students based on an essay “Why America is the Best Place to Start a Business.”

First Place winner is Annum Sadana, attending Rice University.

Second Place winner is Avanthika Ramesh, attending the University of California, Berkeley.

“It was difficult to choose from the many great essays that we received,” says Stan Huser, President of SunDoc Filings. "But these students captured the essence of why the entrepreneurial dream is alive and well in America.”

The winners were chosen from nearly 500 submissions. “This is the first year we’ve offered these scholarships,” says Huser, “We’re thrilled to see so much interest in our program.”

Huser says he hopes the scholarship essay contest will inspire students to dream big. “It takes courage and vision to start a business,” says Huser, “You have to aim high and be willing to take a chance.”

