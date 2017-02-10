We’ve received awesome feedback on the retail side and visitors to the store love the graphics above the new displays and the overall layout and footprint of the showroom.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, is staging two grand reopening celebrations at locations in the Pacific Northwest this Saturday, February 11. The Portland, Oregon and Lynnwood, Washington retail stores will host events for off-road enthusiasts featuring significant discounts, installation specials and multiple giveaways. The family-friendly celebrations will give visitors a chance to see the newly renovated stores with state-of-the-art showrooms and service bays.

The free events happening this Saturday give attendees a chance to experience 4 Wheel Parts’ unique off-road shopping concept in person in addition to other activities. Showrooms offer the aftermarket industry’s most comprehensive array of truck, Jeep and SUV parts and accessories in a user-friendly environment.

“We’re excited to host our grand reopening and people who have already come in and seen the retail store’s remodeled look have really been impressed,” says Portland Store Manager Tom Dettman. “Activities include raffling off a $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree, a car crush and RTI ramp and off-road vendors on hand with products include ARB 4x4 Accessories, Warrior and Bestop.”

The two grand reopening celebrations will have 4x4 experts offering tricks, tips and concepts for potential builds and will feature giveaways ranging from a set of Pro Comp wheels to a Smittybilt XRC winch. ASE-certified technicians will be onsite providing installation discounts on select products purchased. The two new locations join 4 Wheel Parts’ expanding lineup of 77 retail stores across North America.

“We’ve received awesome feedback on the retail side and visitors to the store love the graphics above the new displays and the overall layout and footprint of the showroom,” says Dave Hall, Lynnwood Store Manager. Their celebration will feature an outdoor tent set up with inflatable games for the whole family, a catered free food truck for lunch and local radio stations KMPS 94.1 FM and JACK FM 96.5 broadcasting live from the location.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Reopening Celebrations

When: Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Portland, OR

2700 SE 82nd Ave.

Portland, OR 97266

503-774-4000

Lynnwood, WA

18121 Alderwood Mall Parkway

Lynnwood, WA 98037

425-712-1366

Free Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 77 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road all-terrain tires, wheels, suspension products and LED fog lights, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.