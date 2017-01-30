Dallas Probate Attorneys: Burdette & Rice, PLLC We are so proud of Ellen, who is an incredible attorney and tremendous asset to our law firm.

Burdette & Rice, the largest probate litigation law firm in Dallas and North Texas, is proud to announce that attorney Ellen Bennett has recently been certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the State Bar of Texas Board of Legal Specialization. This certification builds on Bennett's practice as an effective trust, estate, probate, and guardianship litigation attorney in the Dallas area.

“We are so proud of Ellen, who is an incredible attorney and tremendous asset to our law firm," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. He continued, “Being certified in estate planning and probate law is a sign of her continuing commitment to education and the practice of law at the highest level in probate, estates, and trust related administrations and disputes."

More Details on This Announcement

Only a small number of attorneys have become eligible to take the board certification examination for estate planning and probate law. The requirements include a minimum number of years concentrated in estate planning and probate practice as well as recommendations by Judges and peers. Among those who qualify to sit for the examination, only a smaller number pass this difficult full day written examination and become Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Dallas law firm Burdette & Rice is extremely proud of Ellen Bennett’s efforts and success which demonstrate her commitment to our clients’ rights in disputed trust, estate and probate matters.

About Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law.

