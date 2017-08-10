ESM Expands International Reach with Major New Customer

ESM, a leading provider of spend management solutions, announced today that the Higher Colleges of Technology, one of the largest higher education institutions in the United Arab Emirates, is deploying ESM’s full suite of procurement, sourcing and contract management tools.

HCT serves 24,000 students across 17 campuses in the United Arab Emirates in locations that include Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The first phase of the deployment will go live this month, just three months after the contract was inked.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our reach across the globe as we begin to serve HCT,” ESM CEO Anthony Rotoli said. “We work hard to build a solution that can serve anybody - from a small private college in the United States to a large network of campuses overseas. We look forward to helping HCT save time and money.”

With ESM, HCT will be able to automate its spend management processes with a flexible solution that is integrated with its ERP, Ellucian by Banner, thanks to the new Ellucian Ethos platform. Here’s what HCT gets as it implements ESM’s solutions:



Full spend management automation

HCT will implement all of ESM’s spend management solutions as it moves away from paper-based processes and automates its procurement, sourcing and contract management activities.

ESM’s solutions are flexible and can be configured to meet any customer’s needs. HCT officials, however, are looking to ESM to guide them toward best spend management practices as it forgoes dated processes.

“ESM brings decades of experience in spend management, so HCT is looking to us and our expertise on how to do this,” Rotoli said. “They are going to rebuild their entire sourcing, procurement and contract management process with ESM’s solutions and our knowledge.”

HCT will use ESM Purchase, ESM’s eProcurement solution, ESM Sourcing and ESM Contract Management.

ESM Purchase directs buyers to an online shopping portal that allows users to guide spending exactly where they want it.

With ESM Sourcing, users can automate bid, quote and solicitation activities, allowing for faster online bidding with chosen suppliers. ESM customers enjoy more bids in less time and greater savings.

ESM Contract Management makes it easy for users to abandon paper-based processes and take advantage of an online portal that follows a contract throughout the lifecycle. Features include a contract repository, automated approval processes and much more.

New tool built for its needs

But, like with many of its deployments, ESM also is working hand-in-hand with HCT leaders to ensure they get the exact solution they need.

With the deployment at HCT, ESM is releasing many new features including Ellucian Ethos Integration, international support, multi-vendor catalogs, blanket and standing orders, product item master lists and more to its already robust product set. HCT’s new online catalog will speed up ordering, which once took as long as two months to process a single order.

“Item Master, for example, is an important piece for HCT,” Rotoli said. “There aren’t a lot of organizations that do it like this. But it allows our solutions to expand how customers buy to support other areas of process automation. ”

ERP integration thanks to Ellucian Ethos

ESM’s solutions can be integrated with any ERP. At HCT, that’s Banner by Ellucian.

The new Ellucian Ethos, a user-friendly platform that offers institutions more options as they update enterprise systems, streamlined HCT’s integration. Ellucian Ethos allows for data sharing across partner systems, including ESM.

“We are thrilled to build on our partnership with Ellucian on our work at HCT,” Rotoli said. “We look forward to other exciting projects with Ellucian Ethos.”

Global experience

ESM already is helping The Carter Center, the global nonprofit created by U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter, shore up its spend management practices. The center supports work in more than 75 nations with the help of a staff of 175, who are based in more than a dozen countries.

Like other ESM customers, The Carter Center enjoyed a swift roll out so it can focus on savings more quickly. The nonprofit went live with ESM’s sourcing and procurement applications within just five months after signing a contract.

“Regardless of where they are located, all of our customers want the same thing: a rapid deployment, quick adoption and swift savings,” Rotoli said. “We’re happy to help them achieve it all.”

